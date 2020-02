tangoseal said: Why are you sorry? Wcc is legit. They repost 90% of other sites.



Wtf is wrong with [H] and the hatred if wcc?



It's like calling Drudgereport fake news when Drudge doesnt post news. He post links to other news sites.



In that case the Entire Hard Tech news section is fake news because it's all links to other news sites articles. Click to expand...

Except this is editorial, not reposting anything. There is no where in the article posted that points to an original source for the speculation, just recursive links to their own articles to back up the author's assertions. WCCFTech is not simply a news aggregator.The one source I see near the end of the article is arguing for some reason that Ampere will be on Samsung's 5nm, when we all know already that it will be on 7nm. Samsung's 7nm taped out at the end of 2018 when they started risk production. The length of time between then and the release window opening for Ampere seems spot on with putting the products into production and getting the scale to have a product launch.Nothing has come out in the ensuing months but from non-descript tweets from people claiming to be industry insiders, so there is no reason at this time to believe that anything has changed unless NVIDIA was not satisfied from the 7nm tapeout.