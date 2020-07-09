Nvidia Drivers 451.67 July 9th 2020

Comixbooks
Ignore Me
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 15,152
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/drivers/
Manuel@NVIDIA 3d
Our newest GeForce Game Ready driver brings you day-one support for the release of three highly anticipated games: DEATH STRANDING, F1 2020, and Horizon Zero Dawn.
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/death-stranding-game-ready-driver
To download and install, simply fire up GeForce Experience and click the "Drivers" tab.
Providing Feedback: This is a peer to peer support forum. While we try to read every end user feedback, we are unable to provide support to each and every user through the forums. If you require a response to a support inquiry, please visit the NVIDIA Support website where our Live Chat NVIDIA Customer Care team is available 24/7 (English only):
http://www.nvidia.com/support
To report a software issue, please fill out the NVIDIA driver feedback form. This will help us collect the specific information needed to reproduce your issue and prioritize driver fixes:
NVIDIA Display Driver Feedback - https://forms.gle/kJ9Bqcaicvjb82SdA
The following FAQ provides useful tips on how to best provide feedback when reporting an issue: How to provide valuable feedback to NVIDIA - https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/3141
Release Notes: http://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/451.67/451.67-win10-win8-win7-release-notes.pdf
Open Issues:
Manuel@NVIDIA 3d
Our newest GeForce Game Ready driver brings you day-one support for the release of three highly anticipated games: DEATH STRANDING, F1 2020, and Horizon Zero Dawn.
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/death-stranding-game-ready-driver
To download and install, simply fire up GeForce Experience and click the "Drivers" tab.
Providing Feedback: This is a peer to peer support forum. While we try to read every end user feedback, we are unable to provide support to each and every user through the forums. If you require a response to a support inquiry, please visit the NVIDIA Support website where our Live Chat NVIDIA Customer Care team is available 24/7 (English only):
http://www.nvidia.com/support
To report a software issue, please fill out the NVIDIA driver feedback form. This will help us collect the specific information needed to reproduce your issue and prioritize driver fixes:
NVIDIA Display Driver Feedback - https://forms.gle/kJ9Bqcaicvjb82SdA
The following FAQ provides useful tips on how to best provide feedback when reporting an issue: How to provide valuable feedback to NVIDIA - https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/3141
Release Notes: http://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/451.67/451.67-win10-win8-win7-release-notes.pdf
Open Issues:
- [Mechwarrior 5 DirectX 12]: The game crashes randomly with TDR and "Video driver crashed and was reset” error. [200634109]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched if Hardwareaccelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3037544] To workaound, disable Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling.
- [Horizon Zero Dawn Complete][DirectX 12]: Colored corruption occurs during the game-load menu if Image Sharpening is enabled. [200633655]
- Several games randomly freeze for a few seconds during gameplay. Affected games include Assassin's Creed Origins, Planetside 2, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. [3038632]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding can occur in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337/3028436]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884] Note: You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.
- [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.
- Video playback on the secondary display lags/freezes while playing a game on the primary display if Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled [200586262]
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
Last edited: