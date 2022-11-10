Nvidia driver update improves 3000 series performance

Slightly older news but it seems to check out, in all the excitement over the melting 4090 connectors this one seems to have been missed.
https://www.gizbot.com/computer/new...erformance-25-percent-rtx-30-gpus-083052.html
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidias...performance-improvements-for-geforce-rtx-gpus
TLDR;
Driver updates and tweaks resizable BAR while making optimizations to shader compilation, resulting in a decent gain in performance for 2000 and 3000 series hardware.
