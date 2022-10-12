Nvidia 522.25 drivers (DX12 boost for all RTX GPU's)

Today, NVIDIA released Game Ready driver 522.25, which adds support for the new GeForce RTX 4090 and day-one optimization for upcoming titles like Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Gotham Knights
the new driver delivers substantial DirectX 12 performance improvements in several games:
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: up to 24% (1080p)
Battlefield 2042: up to 7% (1080p)
Borderlands 3: Up to 8% (1080p)
Call of Duty: Vanguard: up to 12% (4K)
Control: up to 6% (4K)
Cyberpunk 2077: up to 20% (1080p)
F1 22: up to 17% (4K)
Far Cry 6: up to 5% (1440p)
Forza Horizon 5: up to 8% (1080P)
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: up to 8% (4k)
Red Dead Redemption 2: up to 7% (1080p)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: up to 5% (1080p)
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: up to 5% (1080p)
Watch Dogs: Legion: up to 9% (1440p)
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...&ranSiteID=TnL5HPStwNw-n2JW2kcObsG.hv4BeHxl8Q
