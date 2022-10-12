Nvidia 522.25 drivers (DX12 boost for all RTX GPU's)

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
22,500
Today, NVIDIA released Game Ready driver 522.25, which adds support for the new GeForce RTX 4090 and day-one optimization for upcoming titles like Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Gotham Knights

the new driver delivers substantial DirectX 12 performance improvements in several games:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: up to 24% (1080p)
Battlefield 2042: up to 7% (1080p)
Borderlands 3: Up to 8% (1080p)
Call of Duty: Vanguard: up to 12% (4K)
Control: up to 6% (4K)
Cyberpunk 2077: up to 20% (1080p)
F1 22: up to 17% (4K)
Far Cry 6: up to 5% (1440p)
Forza Horizon 5: up to 8% (1080P)
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: up to 8% (4k)
Red Dead Redemption 2: up to 7% (1080p)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: up to 5% (1080p)
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: up to 5% (1080p)
Watch Dogs: Legion: up to 9% (1440p)

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...&ranSiteID=TnL5HPStwNw-n2JW2kcObsG.hv4BeHxl8Q
 
C

Captain Newmackwa

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 20, 2017
Messages
204
Is this the same as the press drivers for the 4090 reviews or is this a newer update of that? Just wondering if the DX12 cpu overhead and rebar improvements would have affected the reviews if the reviewers had this driver, especially at lower resolutions.
 
jobert

jobert

Gawd
Joined
Dec 13, 2020
Messages
777
Captain Newmackwa said:
Is this the same as the press drivers for the 4090 reviews or is this a newer update of that? Just wondering if the DX12 cpu overhead and rebar improvements would have affected the reviews if the reviewers had this driver, especially at lower resolutions.
Click to expand...
There was a 521.90 press driver for reviews.
 
NukeDukem

NukeDukem

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 15, 2011
Messages
2,540
Big performance bump for the 3090Ti in AC Valhalla @ 4k. I did a quick FPS check on my latest quicksave before installing. Went from 100 to 115. Makes me feel better about missing out on a 4090 yesterday, lol. So close to maxing out my screen already I don't even know why I need one. I suppose the timing on this boost for the 30 series is not a coincidence! :rolleyes:
 
Last edited:
O

Okatis

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2014
Messages
193
Captain Newmackwa said:
Is this the same as the press drivers for the 4090 reviews or is this a newer update of that? Just wondering if the DX12 cpu overhead and rebar improvements would have affected the reviews if the reviewers had this driver, especially at lower resolutions.
Click to expand...
There's speculation this was done on purpose to give the 4090 an even greater edge in early review benchmarks, which wouldn't surprise me.
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
25,535
Okatis said:
There's speculation this was done on purpose to give the 4090 an even greater edge in early review benchmarks, which wouldn't surprise me.
Click to expand...
I wonder if the press driver had these improvements baked in or not... Hopefully someone does a comparison.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
22,500
seems like Resizable Bar improvements with Nvidia hardware (especially 30 series cards) are minimal...looks like it was designed for newer AMD and Intel hardware and Nvidia just added it as a way to say that they support it...maybe 40 series Lovelace cards will show bigger performance gains
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top