Nvidia 522.25 drivers (DX12 boost for all RTX GPU's)

Today, NVIDIA released Game Ready driver 522.25, which adds support for the new GeForce RTX 4090 and day-one optimization for upcoming titles like Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Gotham Knightsthe new driver delivers substantial DirectX 12 performance improvements in several games:Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: up to 24% (1080p)Battlefield 2042: up to 7% (1080p)Borderlands 3: Up to 8% (1080p)Call of Duty: Vanguard: up to 12% (4K)Control: up to 6% (4K)Cyberpunk 2077: up to 20% (1080p)F1 22: up to 17% (4K)Far Cry 6: up to 5% (1440p)Forza Horizon 5: up to 8% (1080P)Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: up to 8% (4k)Red Dead Redemption 2: up to 7% (1080p)Shadow of the Tomb Raider: up to 5% (1080p)Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: up to 5% (1080p)Watch Dogs: Legion: up to 9% (1440p)