MavericK said: A feature that nVIdia locked behind new hardware with no real reason other than greed? Must be a Wednesday.

It's FUD. Nothing was actually "bypassed" because nothing was actually "locked" to begin with. Reddit dude with a beta Cyberpunk build played around with a new video setting and made a thread. In fairness to him, it was WCCF that tried to stir up a controversy over it.The reality is Nvidia never said Frame Gen would be locked to 40-series, or that 20-series & 30-series would be locked out. They only said it wouldn't work as well on older GPU's since the OFA (Optical Flow Accelerator) in hardware isn't as advanced, and there would probably be stuttering and performance issues.