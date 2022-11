killroy67 said: So has anyone tried Nvidia DSR, I just started to and it really makes newer and even older games look great. I used 2.25x DL 3840x2160 on COD World at War (the first one), HL2 EP2 and Battlefield 2042, even the older games it really looked good. I kind of wonder what's the point of getting a 4k monitor. Click to expand...

You never have seen one in action? Native 4k is so much better than even DSR'd 4k it's a joke. I've been native 4k since 2014 and prior to that I was on 2560x1600 from 2008 (and 115hz oc 2560x1440 on 2013 thru mid 2014).I know what both look like and it isn't a comparison at the same size in inches.Wait until you try 4k DSR'd to 8k on older games. Next move for me is high refresh 4k with an Nvidia RTX 5090 in a couple of years (maybe sooner for the monitor... Let's see what shows up on the market, but I ideally want 240hz+).