Nvidia caught in geopolitical firestorm

Much like TSMC dominates semiconductor foundries, NVIDIA commands the AI market with its GPU and CUDA technologies. Yet both giants now find themselves entangled in U.S. "national security" crackdowns.
NVIDIA now holds over 90% of the AI GPU market. But U.S. chip export restrictions have hit NVIDIA hardest—costing it exponentially more than rivals.
Supply chain insiders note that while China accounts for just 13% of NVIDIA’s reported revenue, its true impact likely exceeds one-third. Without action, the H20 ban could cripple NVIDIA in the U.S.-China tech war, eroding its AI dominance.
https://x.com/harukaze5719/status/1914179607831728468
https://www.digitimes.com.tw/tech/d...1&cat=0&cat1=&cat2=&id=719787&packageid=68200
NVIDIA now holds over 90% of the AI GPU market. But U.S. chip export restrictions have hit NVIDIA hardest—costing it exponentially more than rivals.
Supply chain insiders note that while China accounts for just 13% of NVIDIA’s reported revenue, its true impact likely exceeds one-third. Without action, the H20 ban could cripple NVIDIA in the U.S.-China tech war, eroding its AI dominance.
https://x.com/harukaze5719/status/1914179607831728468
https://www.digitimes.com.tw/tech/d...1&cat=0&cat1=&cat2=&id=719787&packageid=68200