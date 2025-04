Nvidia caught in geopolitical firestorm

Nvidia Says It Will Build Up to $500 Billion of AI Gear in US​

Related:Nvidia Corp., the dominant player in chips for artificial intelligence models, plans to produce as much as half a trillion dollars’ worth of AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years through manufacturing partnerships.Production of Nvidia’s latest generation AI chip, known as Blackwell, has begun at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s new plant in Phoenix, the company said in a statement Monday . Nvidia is also building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas with Foxconn and Wistron Corp., and partnering with Amkor Technology Inc. and Siliconware Precision Industries Co. for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.The $500 billion figure refers to the combined value of all the goods Nvidia anticipates selling in to the supply chain for AI. In large part, the number reflects a commitment from the biggest cloud computing companies to build out and upgrade data centers with the latest gear.That group, which includes Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., is expected to spend $371 billion this year on AI facilities and computing resources, a jump of 44% from last year, according to a report published last month by Bloomberg Intelligence.Nvidia also said the effort would mark the first time that AI supercomputers are produced in the US