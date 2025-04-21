  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Nvidia caught in geopolitical firestorm

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
3,339
Much like TSMC dominates semiconductor foundries, NVIDIA commands the AI market with its GPU and CUDA technologies. Yet both giants now find themselves entangled in U.S. "national security" crackdowns.

NVIDIA now holds over 90% of the AI GPU market. But U.S. chip export restrictions have hit NVIDIA hardest—costing it exponentially more than rivals.

Supply chain insiders note that while China accounts for just 13% of NVIDIA’s reported revenue, its true impact likely exceeds one-third. Without action, the H20 ban could cripple NVIDIA in the U.S.-China tech war, eroding its AI dominance.

https://x.com/harukaze5719/status/1914179607831728468

https://www.digitimes.com.tw/tech/d...1&cat=0&cat1=&cat2=&id=719787&packageid=68200
 
Related:

Nvidia Says It Will Build Up to $500 Billion of AI Gear in US​



Nvidia Corp., the dominant player in chips for artificial intelligence models, plans to produce as much as half a trillion dollars’ worth of AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years through manufacturing partnerships.

Production of Nvidia’s latest generation AI chip, known as Blackwell, has begun at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s new plant in Phoenix, the company said in a statement Monday. Nvidia is also building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas with Foxconn and Wistron Corp., and partnering with Amkor Technology Inc. and Siliconware Precision Industries Co. for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.


The $500 billion figure refers to the combined value of all the goods Nvidia anticipates selling in to the supply chain for AI. In large part, the number reflects a commitment from the biggest cloud computing companies to build out and upgrade data centers with the latest gear.

That group, which includes Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., is expected to spend $371 billion this year on AI facilities and computing resources, a jump of 44% from last year, according to a report published last month by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Nvidia also said the effort would mark the first time that AI supercomputers are produced in the US

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/oth...p-to-500-billion-of-ai-gear-in-us/ar-AA1CTzGG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top