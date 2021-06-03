Nvidia, all flavors, 3080 Ti owners thread

If you were able to obtain one, share any secrets and experiences, whenever your new toy or work horse arrives.
Anyways first time I've ever used the shuffle at Newegg and what do you know, I was able to buy a Gigabyte 3080 Ti Eagle for MSRP, $1199. Which may not be all that good in the scheme of things. Credit card charged and waiting on shipping from the Egg:
https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-gef...e-12gd/p/N82E16814932439?Item=N82E16814932439
