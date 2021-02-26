Nvidia adding BAR support for 30xx series GPUs next month... boosting frame rates up to 10 percent!

Nvida news: GeForce RTX 30 Series Performance To Accelerate With Resizable BAR Support​

So the short of it is this is pretty much a very similar tech that AMD currently provides with its 6000 series GPUs and Ryzen 3 processors.Nvidia is also getting in on this tech. It is available for RTX 3060 GPUs and certain 30 series laptop GPUs now, but is coming to all 30xx series GPUs in late March as well. The tech seems to be somewhat game/app dependent on which it will work well with. For some, it can provide up to an overall 10% boost in frame rates, which is pretty significant. But, it doesn't work for all games/apps and in some cases it may even have a slight negative impact. I guess it really depends on how the game/app is designed and what features it is using/taking advantage of. The good news is that this is an optional/extra performance boost that is completely free. It will require a GPU BIOS refresh though as well as a motherboard BIOS update. Good to see AMD keeping Nvidia on their toes for a change and driving forward new consumer tech advances.