Nvidia adding BAR support for 30xx series GPUs next month... boosting frame rates up to 10 percent!

Nvida news: GeForce RTX 30 Series Performance To Accelerate With Resizable BAR Support

So the short of it is this is pretty much a very similar tech that AMD currently provides with its 6000 series GPUs and Ryzen 3 processors.

Nvidia is also getting in on this tech. It is available for RTX 3060 GPUs and certain 30 series laptop GPUs now, but is coming to all 30xx series GPUs in late March as well. The tech seems to be somewhat game/app dependent on which it will work well with. For some, it can provide up to an overall 10% boost in frame rates, which is pretty significant. But, it doesn't work for all games/apps and in some cases it may even have a slight negative impact. I guess it really depends on how the game/app is designed and what features it is using/taking advantage of. The good news is that this is an optional/extra performance boost that is completely free. It will require a GPU BIOS refresh though as well as a motherboard BIOS update. Good to see AMD keeping Nvidia on their toes for a change and driving forward new consumer tech advances.
 
I've been wondering about this. I have the option to enabled this on my B550 board but haven't touched it yet. I wasn't sure how it was going to interact with my 3090. I guess I'll wait for that driver to enable it.
 
Supercharged_Z06 said:

Nvida news: GeForce RTX 30 Series Performance To Accelerate With Resizable BAR Support

So the short of it is this is pretty much a very similar tech that AMD currently provides with its 6000 series GPUs and Ryzen 3 processors.

Nvidia is also getting in on this tech. It seems to be somewhat game/app dependent on which games/apps it works for though. For some, it can provide up to an overall 10% boost in frame rates, which is pretty significant. But, it doesn't work for all games/apps and in some cases it may even have a slight negative impact. I guess it really depends on how the game/app is designed and what features it is using/taking advantage of. The good news is that this is optional/extra performance that is completely free. It will require a GPU BIOS refresh though, and a motherboard BIOS update as well.
NVidia and Intel have had this available on the Xeons, and the Quadro, Tesla series for years. This is my no means a new tech, and I know they have been working on bringing it to the consumer lineup for a while just glad to see that they finally have a timeline beyond "Coming Soon".
 
This feels a little too much like Sega Genesis's Blast Processing. Amazing numbers in synthetic benchmarks and on prepared graphs integrated into powerpoint presentations.......but basically 1-3fps in real world practice.
 
HeadRusch said:
This feels a little too much like Sega Genesis's Blast Processing. Amazing numbers in synthetic benchmarks and on prepared graphs integrated into powerpoint presentations.......but basically 1-3fps in real world practice.
Well, unlike Blast Processing, this is actually something. There's no difference in the Sega Genesis from before marketting discovered Blast Processing and after (unless Blast Processing is what enabled the licensed by Sega boot screen).
 
HeadRusch said:
This feels a little too much like Sega Genesis's Blast Processing. Amazing numbers in synthetic benchmarks and on prepared graphs integrated into powerpoint presentations.......but basically 1-3fps in real world practice.
Quake / Quack?
 
It's only +10% in a few games. 2% will be typical and some games will not get any boost at all. Still, a free +2% is something.
 
Sega's Blast Processing was a thing....IT WAS A THING..>IT MADE IT BETTER<, damn all you haters. Where are the mods......
 
The 'up to 10 percent' seems like it's practically theoretical from what I've seen from user benchmarks with AMD's implementation. I'd have to see benchmarks following the updates with Nvidia/Intel/motherboard makers.
 
Okatis said:
The 'up to 10 percent' seems like it's practically theoretical from what I've seen from user benchmarks with AMD's implementation. I'd have to see benchmarks following the updates with Nvidia/Intel/motherboard makers.
Agree that it probably won’t be all that much, but even 5-7% on the games that are designed to take advantage of it would be a nice benefit for folks. I’m all for any tech that improves frame rates, even if just by a little.
 
vegeta535 said:
The crying about supply issues. I got a 3080, 5950x and ps5 2 months ago with little issues.
Great, I’ll just pop open new egg and an EVGA FTW Ultra 3080. ...

Damn, out of stock.

Well, New Egg is so 2010. Let’s just get it from Amazon. Nope, nada.

Best Buy? Nope, out of stock.

I’ll just drive over to micro center and buy one? Nope, not in stock, not even if you show up at 4am and cross your fingers for a shipment.

I’ll quit bitching about supply when I can put one in my cart / pull one off the shelf at MSRP any damn time I please.
 
Endgame said:
Great, I’ll just pop open new egg and an EVGA FTW Ultra 3080. ...

Damn, out of stock.

Well, New Egg is so 2010. Let’s just get it from Amazon. Nope, nada.

Best Buy? Nope, out of stock.

I’ll just drive over to micro center and buy one? Nope, not in stock, not even if you show up at 4am and cross your fingers for a shipment.

I’ll quit bitching about supply when I can put one in my cart / pull one off the shelf at MSRP any damn time I please.
Like I said before newegg shuffle. They have had 3070s, 6800, 6800xts and ryzen 5000 series cpus a few times last week. I know people just want to complain instead of actually trying.
 
Endgame said:
Great, I’ll just pop open new egg and an EVGA FTW Ultra 3080. ...

Damn, out of stock.

Well, New Egg is so 2010. Let’s just get it from Amazon. Nope, nada.

Best Buy? Nope, out of stock.

I’ll just drive over to micro center and buy one? Nope, not in stock, not even if you show up at 4am and cross your fingers for a shipment.

I’ll quit bitching about supply when I can put one in my cart / pull one off the shelf at MSRP any damn time I please.
Just put one in your cart at CDW and they will ship it when it becomes available.
 
GoodBoy said:
It's only +10% in a few games. 2% will be typical and some games will not get any boost at all. Still, a free +2% is something.
I completely agree with you-- while small a free 2% bump is a free 2% bump. Think about how many people spend hundreds upgrading their CPU for a 2-3% increase in gaming performance whether that was from AMD to Intel in the past or from Intel to Ryzen 3 more recently. While I'm personally more of a best bang for the buck kind of guy, there are plenty of people who want every last % no matter how much it costs.
 
AMD says that games can be coded for it and see relatively better improvement. And looking at the significant boost for AC: Valhalla and Dirt 5 --- its pretty exciting to think about. And with Nvidia pushing it, too: it means game devs are more likely to incorporate it.
 
Endgame said:
Great, I’ll just pop open new egg and an EVGA FTW Ultra 3080. ...

Damn, out of stock.

Well, New Egg is so 2010. Let’s just get it from Amazon. Nope, nada.

Best Buy? Nope, out of stock.

I’ll just drive over to micro center and buy one? Nope, not in stock, not even if you show up at 4am and cross your fingers for a shipment.

I’ll quit bitching about supply when I can put one in my cart / pull one off the shelf at MSRP any damn time I please.
I showed up at MC 30 mins before they open and got both a 3080 ftw3 and 5950x. I got a preorder in the first night they opened up for ps5. Wasn't too hard.
 
wizzi01 said:
Like I said before newegg shuffle. They have had 3070s, 6800, 6800xts and ryzen 5000 series cpus a few times last week. I know people just want to complain instead of actually trying.
I’ve been on every new egg shuffle. Have not been selected for one yet.
 
vegeta535 said:
I showed up at MC 30 mins before they open and got both a 3080 ftw3 and 5950x. I got a preorder in the first night they opened up for ps5. Wasn't too hard.
Now that is unlikely - MC hands out the vouchers 3 hours before open. I’ve been there multiple times at 4am to be in the first 10 in line so I could get a voucher at 6am. I got a 5950 that way, but The only card I’ve had an opportunity for is a SUPRIM 3090, and passed on shelling out 2k for a card that should be 1400.
 
Endgame said:
Now that is unlikely - MC hands out the vouchers 3 hours before open. I’ve been there multiple times at 4am to be in the first 10 in line so I could get a voucher at 6am. I got a 5950 that way, but The only card I’ve had an opportunity for is a SUPRIM 3090, and passed on shelling out 2k for a card that should be 1400.
No no, you misunderstand. They purchased the equipment at a particular time in which it wasn't as big of a problem. Since they were able to do so, that clearly means that everyone has a Microcenter next to them that never runs out of stock and that everyone has the money. There is no stock shortage at all that could have been caused by a pandemic, massive demand due to the fictional crypto mining market or the Chinese New Year because they clearly were able to purchase the components.

What I suggest, and I may be way off base...I think vegeta535 should purchase all of this overflowing stock and sell it to people who complain that there is a shortage for a modest commission. It seems like they're missing a golden opportunity.
 
Libnok said:
No no, you misunderstand. They purchased the equipment at a particular time in which it wasn't as big of a problem. Since they were able to do so, that clearly means that everyone has a Microcenter next to them that never runs out of stock and that everyone has the money. There is no stock shortage at all that could have been caused by a pandemic, massive demand due to the fictional crypto mining market or the Chinese New Year because they clearly were able to purchase the components.

What I suggest, and I may be way off base...I think vegeta535 should purchase all of this overflowing stock and sell it to people who complain that there is a shortage for a modest commission. It seems like they're missing a golden opportunity.
I have brought people stuff in the past at MC and sent it to them. I am not saying there isn't supply issues but if you try hard enough it is possible to get stuff. I am just tired of ever thread having supply issues jokes.
 
Finally! I love the BAR!

MOHAA_2015-08-08_13-21-09-65.jpg
 
