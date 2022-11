Lakados said: https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-...manufacturers-of-12vhpwr-power-adapter-cables



There are 2 manufacturers of the 4090 power cables, one of them didn't do so great a job on quality control and design.

I guessed poor crimps on the connector from the very start. That's the most common way for this stuff to happen.When you have poor crimps, you have lesser contact area, which results in resistive heating at high amps. Same thing that happened with my 8 pin motherboard 12v extension cable a while back.Bad extensions and adapters are nothing new, which is why I generally don't use power cables of any kind that don't come with my PSU for high amp applications (motherboard 12v and PCIe power) anymore. I learned the hard way.Through some miracle of fortune, after swapping the power supply and cable, this system continued to work just fine as my main desktop until I upgraded a few years ago.The motherboard and CPU (an x79 with a Core i7-3930k in it) is still in use as my backup / testbench machine.