Nvidia 3000 Series pricing and specs

zamardii12

Jun 6, 2014
2,776
> NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 is said to be around 15-25% better than the RTX 2080 Ti, which will be a big deal if the GeForce RTX 3080 is priced at $799. The slightly lower-end GeForce RTX 3070 will reportedly offer RTX 2080 Ti level performance for $599 -- which is going to really shake things up.

> We should see NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 feature a huge 24GB of next-gen GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps, while the GeForce RTX 3080 will have 10GB of GDDR6X at 19Gbps.

> Here's an easier break down for you:

> GeForce RTX 3090: $1399

> GeForce RTX 3080: $799

> GeForce RTX 3070: $599

> GeForce RTX 3060: $399

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7481...rce-rtx-3090-trinity-graphics-card/index.html
 
Someone answer this for me then... How is it that a card will have 2080ti level performance for half the price of what I paid for a 2080ti? What the fuck did I spend $1200 on? Why were the RTX 2080tis so overpriced then? I'm not saying that hindsight is 20/20 but what I'm saying is that my assumption with the 2080ti prices (even to this day) was that this was a new price norm. That the new "ultra" cards short of the Titans obviously would be at minimum $1k but now you can get 2080ti level performance for half the price of what even the current top end cards still sell for? 2080tis are still starting at $1k. I've never seen a performance to price difference this radical in a next gen video card compared to the previous top end card in my life.
 
Archaea said:
Prices are rumors
Yeah, those mostly look like rather obvious guesses. It may turn out right because they are the obvious price points. Except for 3090 which could be even higher given 24GB of GDDR5X.
 
zamardii12 said:
Someone answer this for me then... How is it that a card will have 2080ti level performance for half the price of what I paid for a 2080ti? What the fuck did I spend $1200 on? Why were the RTX 2080tis so overpriced then? I'm not saying that hindsight is 20/20 but what I'm saying is that my assumption with the 2080ti prices (even to this day) was that this was a new price norm. That the new "ultra" cards short of the Titans obviously would be at minimum $1k but now you can get 2080ti level performance for half the price of what even the current top end cards still sell for? 2080tis are still starting at $1k. I've never seen a performance to price difference this radical in a next gen video card compared to the previous top end card in my life.
First these pricese are rumors/guesses, as are the performance numbers.

Next it seems more likely that 3070 will NOT perform like 2080 Ti. It has significantly less memory BW. The only supposed leaked benchmarks are for 3080 and 3090 which are lining up with their memory bandwidth. If 3070 lines up with memory bandwidth, it will perform more like 2080 Super, than a 2080 Ti.

Next, you didn't have to play $1200 for an RTX 2080 Ti. The theoretically start at $1000, just like this rumor guess of 3070 theoretically starting at $600. Good luck finding a $600 3070 if it were actually near 2080 Ti performance.

Even though those are all good guess, I would add $100 for FE cards or any AIB card you could buy any time soon.

So it's mostly BS, in the case of 3070 that upset you, it will probably cost more, and perform less.

Would that make you feel better.

Finally you do know, that what you are complaining about, is exactly the kind of progress most people hope for?
 
