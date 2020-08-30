Nvidia 3000 Series pricing and specs

zamardii12
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2014
- Messages
- 2,776
> NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 is said to be around 15-25% better than the RTX 2080 Ti, which will be a big deal if the GeForce RTX 3080 is priced at $799. The slightly lower-end GeForce RTX 3070 will reportedly offer RTX 2080 Ti level performance for $599 -- which is going to really shake things up.
> We should see NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 feature a huge 24GB of next-gen GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps, while the GeForce RTX 3080 will have 10GB of GDDR6X at 19Gbps.
> Here's an easier break down for you:
> GeForce RTX 3090: $1399
> GeForce RTX 3080: $799
> GeForce RTX 3070: $599
> GeForce RTX 3060: $399
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7481...rce-rtx-3090-trinity-graphics-card/index.html
