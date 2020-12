-Strelok- said: Does anyone know of a way, other than the 7V mod, to control the speed of a non-PWM DDC pump? 7V renders it basically useless, so I can't use that but running at full speed obviously isn't all that great in terms of noise. Click to expand...

Toy could hook up a pot (variable resistor) of the right size to the +12v line going into the pump. This ought to give you a more fine grained control over its speed.There used to also be fan controllers that would take a PWM signal from a motherboard or elsewhere, and use that PWM signal to volt control fans. Something like that could possibly be done.How many amps does it draw? If it wouldn't overload a motherboard fan header, and you have a motherboard fan header that allows for voltage control, you could try that too.