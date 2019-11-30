No sound when using RX580 8Gb hdmi to TV

I am trying to get audio through HDMI to a Samsung TV.



PC parts:

AMD Ryzen 5 2nd Gen 3400G

MSI Radeon RX580 8Gb

MSI Carbon x370 Gaming Pro (BIOS up to date)

16Gb RAM

Windows 10 x64 - 1909 (up to date)

Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.9.2(WHQL) also try with Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.11.3





Here are the details and issue:



Without GPU: If I use integrated graphics rx vega 11, the sound works fine hdmi to TV.

With GPU: If I connect hdmi to tv, video works fine but no audio, I have try both hdmi ports on rx580.

I have tried with both drivers, using DDU to switch between drivers.

With GPU: If I go to the sound icon, I can only see Digital Audio(S/PDF), I cannot see the TV listed as an option for audio output.

Without GPU: If I use the integrated graphics, If I go to the sound icon, I can see the TV as default and the Digital Audio(S/PDF).

I have another rx580, and the same issue with both cards.

With GPU: If I plug an USB headset, audio works fine through USB.

With GPU: if I go to device manager, under Sound..., there is only 1 device listed.

When I go to Radeon settings, System, Software: AMD Audio Driver Version: 10.0.1.12



Initially Y built the PC with all the parts listed, when I notice that there was no audio,

I uninstall the GPU and use integrated and the sound worked without GPU.

I then went to safe mode, use DDU, uninstall drivers and shut down, I reinstall the GPU but same issue, no audio.



Any help will be greatly appreciated!