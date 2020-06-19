no display from new card

friend of mine is working on building a system, we put it together a couple weeks ago and got no display from his card . checked and double checked everything. Finally decided to throw in his really really old video card from a previous build in there and it took a while, 45 seconds or so and got display .. so we assumed it was a bad card and RMA the card, His new one showed up today and same thing.. no display at all...anything i may be missing?thats the card he has