no display from new card

S

Snakebyt

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 21, 2001
Messages
1,572
friend of mine is working on building a system, we put it together a couple weeks ago and got no display from his card . checked and double checked everything. Finally decided to throw in his really really old video card from a previous build in there and it took a while, 45 seconds or so and got display .. so we assumed it was a bad card and RMA the card, His new one showed up today and same thing.. no display at all...

anything i may be missing?
https://www.newegg.com/sapphire-radeon-rx-5600-100419p6gl/p/N82E16814202364

thats the card he has
 
R

rhansen5_99

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2001
Messages
2,084
What are the rest of specs to build? Maybe power issue to card, you have the 6pin and 8 pin power in there?
 
