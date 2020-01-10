I expect Nioh 2 to be a million times better than Nioh 1. Nioh 1 was in a sort of development hell, for a very long time. It originally was planned as a PS3/360 game. As such, the base design of the game is last-gen. And it seems it took them an unusual amount of time, to work out the ideas they had.



However, with the fairly quick turnaround on Nioh 2, it seems like they started developing this before Nioh 1 was even finished. Now that they have the core worked out, they can really start doing something with it. Maybe. We'll see. I didn't play Nioh 1, because it seemed a bit under realized, to me. I'm hoping this is way better.

