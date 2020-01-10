Nioh 2

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Jun 12, 2018.

  Jun 12, 2018
  Jun 12, 2018
    HOLY was about the get the first game during the Steam Sale next week.
     
  May 22, 2019
    Now with devil triggers

     
  May 22, 2019
    One year later lol I refunded the 1st game just pissed me off from the start.
    Is there really going to be a PC version?
     
  May 22, 2019
    Looks really cool to me. After completing Sekiro twice, I feel Nioh is still better in many ways. I look forward to seeing what they do with #2 knowing that Sekiro upped the ante.
    First and foremost, hopefully they let you tweak the control scheme. Even the PC version made that as difficult as possible.
     
  May 22, 2019
    I bought Nioh and didn't like it much, stopped playing it entirely. Sekiro was a million times better.
     
  May 22, 2019
    I expect Nioh 2 to be a million times better than Nioh 1. Nioh 1 was in a sort of development hell, for a very long time. It originally was planned as a PS3/360 game. As such, the base design of the game is last-gen. And it seems it took them an unusual amount of time, to work out the ideas they had.

    However, with the fairly quick turnaround on Nioh 2, it seems like they started developing this before Nioh 1 was even finished. Now that they have the core worked out, they can really start doing something with it. Maybe. We'll see. I didn't play Nioh 1, because it seemed a bit under realized, to me. I'm hoping this is way better.
     
  May 22, 2019
    I agree with what you said. I found the game boring. No game world immersion at all. It was very bland. I might give it another go. I probably went about 50% and stopped. Sekiro on the other hand I'm going on 150 hours since launch and onto playthrough 3. I just want to play it for some reason.
     
  May 22, 2019
    same here...as a huge From Software Souls fan I keep getting tempted to pick it up every time it goes on sale but the world design and enemies seem very repetitive...although the combat I hear is first rate...when it goes on sale under $10 I might give it a try
     
  May 23, 2019
    I played a lot of Nioh. It's a good game, but they re-use assets like crazy. The game also encourages you to re-play levels to power up, which compounds that problem.
    The thing is, the game is REALLY long even if you don't re-play levels. They didn't even need to use the same levels multiple times. The game would have been plenty long and diverse without it.
    I'd recommend it to anyone who likes that style of game. They key is that you don't need to grind and you're going to probably lose interest if you do. The hardest enemy in the game is one of the first you face, Hino-Enma. If you're good/strong enough to beat her, the rest of the game is somewhat downhill. You can basically just play one level after another once you beat her. As long as you stop to fight every ghost you encounter, you'll get plenty of good gear along the way.
     
  May 29, 2019
  May 30, 2019
    damn the female playable characters look really hot...I don't think I've seen this many hottie playable characters in any game before
     
  Jul 21, 2019
    Nioh 2 PS4/ PS4 Pro First Look

    graphics look much improved over the original...

     
  Jul 21, 2019
    old news! haha.

    Just last night, I was wondering when we are going to hear an official release date.
     
  Jul 21, 2019
    I want this game right NIOH jk I don't want it.
     
  Jul 22, 2019
    Looks really good. Hopefully you can re-map the controls this time.
     
  Jul 22, 2019
    you can't remap the controls on PC with the first game?
     
  Jul 22, 2019
    I meant on the PS4, but even on the PC it's like they don't want you to. The first version didn't allow you to and when they patched it in, it's a universal button swap. All of the menu buttons swap, too and yet none of the prompts do. You eventually get used to ignoring all of the prompts and using oddball buttons for the menus, but it was a half-assed feature to being with.
     
  Jul 22, 2019
    Looks ok but it looks like Dark Souls and not it's own game. Boss at 18:30
     
  Jul 22, 2019
    Hopefully that's some optional co-op content because that cave was boring AF
     
  Jul 22, 2019
    Cliche Dark souls its probably a mid game level.
     
  Sep 11, 2019
  Sep 12, 2019
    Was going to post that video from the TGS I like that boss that just cuts down trees at :47
     
  Sep 18, 2019
    Nioh 2 4K Gameplay- Full Demo Walkthrough and Mezuki Boss Battle

     
  Sep 29, 2019
    BOSS Music is Epic They have glowy stuff all over the place.
     
  Jan 10, 2020
