Is there really going to be a PC version?
Looks really cool to me. After completing Sekiro twice, I feel Nioh is still better in many ways. I look forward to seeing what they do with #2 knowing that Sekiro upped the ante.
First and foremost, hopefully they let you tweak the control scheme. Even the PC version made that as difficult as possible.
I bought Nioh and didn't like it much, stopped playing it entirely. Sekiro was a million times better.
I expect Nioh 2 to be a million times better than Nioh 1. Nioh 1 was in a sort of development hell, for a very long time. It originally was planned as a PS3/360 game. As such, the base design of the game is last-gen. And it seems it took them an unusual amount of time, to work out the ideas they had.
However, with the fairly quick turnaround on Nioh 2, it seems like they started developing this before Nioh 1 was even finished. Now that they have the core worked out, they can really start doing something with it. Maybe. We'll see. I didn't play Nioh 1, because it seemed a bit under realized, to me. I'm hoping this is way better.
I agree with what you said. I found the game boring. No game world immersion at all. It was very bland. I might give it another go. I probably went about 50% and stopped. Sekiro on the other hand I'm going on 150 hours since launch and onto playthrough 3. I just want to play it for some reason.
same here...as a huge From Software Souls fan I keep getting tempted to pick it up every time it goes on sale but the world design and enemies seem very repetitive...although the combat I hear is first rate...when it goes on sale under $10 I might give it a try
I played a lot of Nioh. It's a good game, but they re-use assets like crazy. The game also encourages you to re-play levels to power up, which compounds that problem.
The thing is, the game is REALLY long even if you don't re-play levels. They didn't even need to use the same levels multiple times. The game would have been plenty long and diverse without it.
I'd recommend it to anyone who likes that style of game. They key is that you don't need to grind and you're going to probably lose interest if you do. The hardest enemy in the game is one of the first you face, Hino-Enma. If you're good/strong enough to beat her, the rest of the game is somewhat downhill. You can basically just play one level after another once you beat her. As long as you stop to fight every ghost you encounter, you'll get plenty of good gear along the way.
damn the female playable characters look really hot...I don't think I've seen this many hottie playable characters in any game before
Nioh 2 PS4/ PS4 Pro First Look
graphics look much improved over the original...
Just last night, I was wondering when we are going to hear an official release date.
Looks really good. Hopefully you can re-map the controls this time.
you can't remap the controls on PC with the first game?
I meant on the PS4, but even on the PC it's like they don't want you to. The first version didn't allow you to and when they patched it in, it's a universal button swap. All of the menu buttons swap, too and yet none of the prompts do. You eventually get used to ignoring all of the prompts and using oddball buttons for the menus, but it was a half-assed feature to being with.
Looks ok but it looks like Dark Souls and not it's own game. Boss at 18:30
Hopefully that's some optional co-op content because that cave was boring AF
Cliche Dark souls its probably a mid game level.
Was going to post that video from the TGS I like that boss that just cuts down trees at :47
Nioh 2 4K Gameplay- Full Demo Walkthrough and Mezuki Boss Battle
BOSS Music is Epic They have glowy stuff all over the place.
Nioh 2 is scheduled to release on March 14, 2020. It'll be a timed-exclusive for PS4 up until November when it'll then launch for PC.