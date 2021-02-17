Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection- coming to PC

Team Ninja’s Ninja Gaiden trilogy — the modern incarnation that stars master ninja Ryu Hayabusa — is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC (via Steam), and Xbox One on June 10th...Publisher Koei Tecmo revealed the news during a Nintendo Direct presentation on WednesdayThe Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will include Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, as well as all DLC, costumes, and game modes...