Yoko Taro's eccentric action RPG gets a follow-up that's every bit as surprising as its predecessor with a little help from Platinum Games...Like the first Nier, the graphics can be a little lacking on a technical level with some muddy textures and craggy landscapes, but the sheer variety and scope of Nier: Automata's adventure more than makes up for its less stellar production values...plus whatever detail is lacking in the scenery is more than made up for by composer Keiichi Okabe's marvelous soundtrackNier: Automata isn't the most elegant title on the market, but it's the most captivating game I've played in ages...you don't need to look far to find its glaring flaws, but those searching for an endlessly imaginative dreamlike journey will find Nier: Automata too mesmerising to look away from...there's nothing else quite like it - and that includes the original Nier...