NieR Automata

Hype train! Platinum Games always have the best combo and fighting systems around. I wish they had enough money to wrap a story worthy of a cup of hot cocoa around it sometimes. That's my only complaint about their titles.
 
This game will probably have a lot more of a story focus than most Platinum games. Personal from previous games in the series (Nier and the three Drakengard titles) are working with Platinum on the game, including one of the writers from the last game.
 
The PC version got a release date from a trailer on the SE press site...
upload_2017-2-21_16-42-24.png


Until SE removed the video.

Why so hush-hush about the PC version?
 
Video probably just got released early. PR people hate when they can't control 100% of the message and timing of things so when things accidentally leak early they throw a fit until it's taken down.
 
I'm not sure what to make of this game...looks goofy in some videos, looks good in others...I'll wait for some reviews
 
Japanese games unless they break the bright green grass mold of typical Japanese games will never be great again.

Everything else is a clone of the modern Final Fantasy series anything after Final Fantasy 7

Dark souls made their own niche along with I am Setsuna recently...
 
Japanese games unless they break the bright green grass mold of typical Japanese games will never be great again.

Everything else is a clone of the modern Final Fantasy series anything after Final Fantasy 7

Dark souls made their own niche along with I am Setsuna recently...
Your gaming experiences must be very insular, then.
 
I just know what I like :sleep::sleep::eek:

Japanese Anime is all about making the eyes so big I'll just leave it at that...
Plus it's all digital art today without Hand Drawn anything....

I mean if the Japanese are the best artists in the world it doesn't show up in their games unless they work for a US studio.
 
Minimum Specs

  • OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)
  • CPU: Intel Core i3 2100 or higher, AMD A8-6500 or higher
  • Memory: 4GB or higher free space
  • Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2GB or higher
  • Sound Card: DirectX 11 or higher
  • Communication Environment: Broadband or higher
  • Screen Resolution: 1280×720
  • DirectX: DirectX 11
  • Other: Mouse, Keyboard, Gamepad (XInput-only)
Recommended Specs

  • OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 4670 or higher, AMD A10-7850K or higher
  • Memory: 8GB or higher free space
  • Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 VRAM 4GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4GB or higher
  • Sound Card: DirectX 11 or higher
  • Communication Environment: Broadband or higher
  • Screen Resolution: 1920×1080
  • DirectX: DirectX 11
  • Other: Mouse, Keyboard, Gamepad (XInput-only)
http://support.jp.square-enix.com/faqarticle.php?id=13421&la=0&kid=76161&ret=faqtop&c=4&sc=0
 
Was just looking at this on Steam. At $60 though with no demo, I'll wait for a sale or some great reviews.
 
is no one using DX12 (or Vulkan)??...hasn't it been out now for around 18 months!...
 
is no one using DX12 (or Vulkan)??...hasn't it been out now for around 18 months!...
Not really. Doom obviously does well on Vulkan, but I haven't seen much else. With id's history though that one isn't surprising.

To be honest, sure squeezing a bit more performance is always nice, but DX12/Vulkan don't seem to have much in the way of exciting new graphical feature like many of the previous versions did.

A game on DX11 looks largely like a game on DX12.
 
Yeah, I can't imagine it wouldn't be good. I was hoping for a cheaper key from somewhere, but I'll grab it either way.
 
Liam, formerly of Super Best Friends Play, did a stream of the game. https://www.twitch.tv/risingsuperstream/clips

I loved the original Nier and this one fixes the combat being clunky and quests being not very well implemented. I haven't seen how well the weapon upgrade system works yet, but hopefully that's better as well. Amazon will have a copy of it for me on launch day for PS4. I'm really looking forward to it. The demo plays really nice.
 
I might pick this up depending on reviews of the PC version...looks interesting in some ways but also looks like it might not be my type of game in others...if the combat is serious and not goofy and I can get used to the art style I might give it a go
 
here's an excellent review I just ran across...really well done review for anyone on the fence...

 
I'm sold, now Platinum just needs to not fuck it up with retarded design decisions for the PC like not having resolutions above 1080P *cough* Transformers Devastation *cough*!
 
Nier: Automata review (Eurogamer)

Yoko Taro's eccentric action RPG gets a follow-up that's every bit as surprising as its predecessor with a little help from Platinum Games...Like the first Nier, the graphics can be a little lacking on a technical level with some muddy textures and craggy landscapes, but the sheer variety and scope of Nier: Automata's adventure more than makes up for its less stellar production values...plus whatever detail is lacking in the scenery is more than made up for by composer Keiichi Okabe's marvelous soundtrack

Nier: Automata isn't the most elegant title on the market, but it's the most captivating game I've played in ages...you don't need to look far to find its glaring flaws, but those searching for an endlessly imaginative dreamlike journey will find Nier: Automata too mesmerising to look away from...there's nothing else quite like it - and that includes the original Nier...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017-02-27-nier-automata-review
 
https://www.destructoid.com/review-nier-automata-421171.phtml

NieR: Automata is nearly as good of an RPG as it is an action game, which is a mighty tall order. It's tough to really strike that balance as many action-RPGs tend to favor one element over the other, but Platinum Games, with the help of Square Enix, has tapped into its innate ability to captivate us with combat while keeping the rest of the journey engaging.
Click to expand...
 
I'm sold, now Platinum just needs to not fuck it up with retarded design decisions for the PC like not having resolutions above 1080P *cough* Transformers Devastation *cough*!
As a heads up, it is locked at 1080p at 60fps or 3440x2160 at 60fps last I saw.

No 1440p, no 21:9, no anything. Hoping they changed their mind for release, but definitely suggest holding off until we know for sure if they decided to be full retard.
 
Thought this was a PS4 exclusive and picked it up at Best Buy a couple days ago... Now regretting that decision as I'd much rather get it for PC, and of course I can't return it.
 
As a heads up, it is locked at 1080p at 60fps or 3440x2160 at 60fps last I saw.

No 1440p, no 21:9, no anything. Hoping they changed their mind for release, but definitely suggest holding off until we know for sure if they decided to be full retard.
FFS, what the fuck is wrong with these moron Japanese developers that makes it so hard to provide custom resolution support?!
 
FFS, what the fuck is wrong with these moron Japanese developers that makes it so hard to provide custom resolution support?!
I'm getting tired of this as well. I've bought tons of Japanese ports that wind up giving me headaches from crappy rendering, lack of 21:9 ratio support, & low FOV. I'm going to be very cautious from here on out about my purchases. If there's no 21:9 support via the game or a mod, I'm not buying it.
 
I'm getting tired of this as well. I've bought tons of Japanese ports that wind up giving me headaches from crappy rendering, lack of 21:9 ratio support, & low FOV. I'm going to be very cautious from here on out about my purchases. If there's no 21:9 support via the game or a mod, I'm not buying it.
Lack of 21:9 support is irritating but tolerable, however no option for 1440p is completely unacceptable in this day and age. Apparently Nier uses denuvo so the prospect of there being mods to fix these issues seem pretty doubtful.
 
