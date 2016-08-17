Blade-Runner
Always thought this looked interesting.
NieR: Automata is nearly as good of an RPG as it is an action game, which is a mighty tall order. It's tough to really strike that balance as many action-RPGs tend to favor one element over the other, but Platinum Games, with the help of Square Enix, has tapped into its innate ability to captivate us with combat while keeping the rest of the journey engaging.
As a heads up, it is locked at 1080p at 60fps or 3440x2160 at 60fps last I saw.I'm sold, now Platinum just needs to not fuck it up with retarded design decisions for the PC like not having resolutions above 1080P *cough* Transformers Devastation *cough*!
FFS, what the fuck is wrong with these moron Japanese developers that makes it so hard to provide custom resolution support?!As a heads up, it is locked at 1080p at 60fps or 3440x2160 at 60fps last I saw.
No 1440p, no 21:9, no anything. Hoping they changed their mind for release, but definitely suggest holding off until we know for sure if they decided to be full retard.
I'm getting tired of this as well. I've bought tons of Japanese ports that wind up giving me headaches from crappy rendering, lack of 21:9 ratio support, & low FOV. I'm going to be very cautious from here on out about my purchases. If there's no 21:9 support via the game or a mod, I'm not buying it.FFS, what the fuck is wrong with these moron Japanese developers that makes it so hard to provide custom resolution support?!
Lack of 21:9 support is irritating but tolerable, however no option for 1440p is completely unacceptable in this day and age. Apparently Nier uses denuvo so the prospect of there being mods to fix these issues seem pretty doubtful.I'm getting tired of this as well. I've bought tons of Japanese ports that wind up giving me headaches from crappy rendering, lack of 21:9 ratio support, & low FOV. I'm going to be very cautious from here on out about my purchases. If there's no 21:9 support via the game or a mod, I'm not buying it.