Newegg now trading on NASDAQ

Newegg is now being traded on NASDAQ.
Under the tone-deaf symbol NEGG(ative reviews).
Appears to have been purchased / merged with a Chinese medical equipment company.
I wonder what the boys over on /r/wallstreetbets will do with this one?
Today might be the first trading day. Up about 30% right now.
I'm pretty bear-ish on Newegg as a customer. Only buy from them as last resort.
Will be interesting to see how they do.
