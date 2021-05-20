Newegg now trading on NASDAQ

Newegg is now being traded on NASDAQ.

Under the tone-deaf symbol NEGG(ative reviews).

Appears to have been purchased / merged with a Chinese medical equipment company.

I wonder what the boys over on /r/wallstreetbets will do with this one?

Today might be the first trading day. Up about 30% right now.

I'm pretty bear-ish on Newegg as a customer. Only buy from them as last resort.

Will be interesting to see how they do.
 
newegg still doesn't charge tax for some states. Mo included. I've had no bad experiences there personally. Their prices are competitive, and you know when it isn't before you join the dance.

It's still a first tier stop for me.
 
newegg still doesn't charge tax for some states. Mo included. I've had no bad experiences there personally. Their prices are competitive, and you know when it isn't before you join the dance.

It's still a first tier stop for me.
I agree. Granted ever since I discovered Microcenter I haven't shopped at NE much. They still have a great selection and prices competitively. I never had a issues with the service either. They took care of me every time.
 
They used to be my primary source for buying computer components, and nowadays rarely even bother to look there. Something happened to the company a few years back and they started selling everything from wedding dresses to chainsaws
 
