Newegg now trading on NASDAQ

Newegg is now being traded on NASDAQ Under the tone-deaf symbol NEGG(ative reviews).Appears to have been purchased / merged with a Chinese medical equipment company.I wonder what the boys over on /r/wallstreetbets will do with this one?Today might be the first trading day. Up about 30% right now.I'm pretty bear-ish on Newegg as a customer. Only buy from them as last resort.Will be interesting to see how they do.