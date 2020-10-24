Newb to cell phones... wife wants something cheap & simple

Ok, we admit it... we're just about the last people left in this country without a cell phone!



Our AT&T landline service is getting increasingly intolerable. The bill gets higher and the service (and sound quality) gets worse. Our line goes dead or crackly after every rainstorm, and despite paying extra for Inline Service, they keep insisting there is no actual trouble with our line, despite us having no actual dialtone for days on end! We want to fire AT&T and never give them another dime in our lifetimes!



Anyway... looking for something cheap and fairly stupid, just to migrate our landline over to. No Apple anything... don't care about aps, just a phone that rings and can take messages. Something slightly better quality than those pay-as-you-go disposables they sell at the grocery store to seniors. Maybe some older model (unlocked) used??



Also, what decent provider has a cheap no-frills data plan that we can migrate an existing phone # to?