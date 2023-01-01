What's your new years resolution?

Mine is 2K.



For the new year I've switched from a 28" Samsung "U28E590D" 4K 60hz display to an 27" ASUS "XG27AQM" 2K 270hz monitor.

I loved the 4k display for its size and pixel density which were great for productivity, but for gaming, sometimes it was hard on my 3090 when trying to run everything maxed out. It is not G-Sync certified and has terrible frame jitter when trying to run it with G-Sync enabled.



With my new ASUS 2K screen, I am in love with the high refresh rate, everything is just so smooth. The slightly lower resolution gives a nice frame rate bump when gaming, and with G-Sync enabled the extra frames just add to the smoothness. I have yet to see how I like it with productivity. The display also has a built in USB hub which is useful for wireless peripheral dongles, bringing them closer to their wireless co-parts.

My only issues with this new display are HDR and thermals. It supports HDR400 but I can't seem to get it to enable. The monitor also runs much hotter than the one it replaced, It's to be expected with such a high refresh rate but still a negative.