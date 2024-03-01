New Virtual Desktop Beta released(1.30.3)

atarumoroboshi18
Posting this here for anyone who uses Virtual Desktop. I just updated to the newest 1.30.3 Beta version and the change in video quality is quite impressive. Scenes in games with foliage or that used to have terrible artifacting now look substantially better. Played some games with it and the results are wild, off distance objects now look great and games that used to have numerous issues now look so much better. You should definitely upgrade to the new version and try it out, I certainly wasn't disappointed!
Virtual Desktop GitHub
