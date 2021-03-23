New RTX 3080ti rumors surface: 12GB of GDDR6X, April - mid May Release

Yeah, I know, another graphics card that you probably cannot buy. But, here's to dreaming!...

"The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumor is coming from VideoCardz that reports "NVIDIA has recently distributed the first embargo information to board partners in regard to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The latest information features a different GPU variant compared to previous leaks. The PG132 SKU 18 board design, also known as RTX 3080 Ti would feature GA102-225 GPU".

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7834...again-12gb-of-gddr6x-april-release/index.html
 
I'm not really sure what to think on this. On one hand they can just sell whatever they make with little effort so why introduce another new model when there is no competition. On the other hand 3080s seem to be more scarce than usual recently, so it wouldn't surprise me if they stop production on the 3080 and jack up the price for the 3080ti to capitalize on the current market.
 
Krenum said:
Yeah, I know, another graphics card that you probably cannot buy. But, here's to dreaming!...

"The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumor is coming from VideoCardz that reports "NVIDIA has recently distributed the first embargo information to board partners in regard to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The latest information features a different GPU variant compared to previous leaks. The PG132 SKU 18 board design, also known as RTX 3080 Ti would feature GA102-225 GPU".

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7834...again-12gb-of-gddr6x-april-release/index.html
This is what I have been patiently waiting for. I only want the FE edition even if the AIB cards are a little faster because I love the unique look to the FE models.

THIS I WILL PAY SCALPER PRICES FOR*



*within reason
 
rinaldo00 said:
This is what I have been patiently waiting for. I only want the FE edition even if the AIB cards are a little faster because I love the unique look to the FE models.

THIS I WILL PAY SCALPER PRICES FOR*

THIS I WILL PAY SCALPER PRICES FOR*



*within reason
You'll find no "within reason" from a scalper. They got you buy the balls, if you don't pay their price,someone else will.
 
rinaldo00 said:
This is what I have been patiently waiting for. I only want the FE edition even if the AIB cards are a little faster because I love the unique look to the FE models.

THIS I WILL PAY SCALPER PRICES FOR*

THIS I WILL PAY SCALPER PRICES FOR*



*within reason
alxlwson said:
Don't be part of the problem.
This.

Can't imagine being that desperate for a luxury item, no matter how "[H]" it makes you.
 
Krenum said:
You'll find no "within reason" from a scalper. They got you buy the balls, if you don't pay their price,someone else will.
They don’t have anyone by the balls if you just decide that your current card is still fine and you simply don’t buy anything from them.
 
My wife and I are about to close on a house and there is a laundry list of inspection items to do. If I bought a 3080ti I would 10000% scalp it for 4x the value. That'd pay for the painter, deep clean in new place, electrician, new carpet in the master bedroom.

Shit I'm tempted to do it.
 
alxlwson said:
Don't be part of the problem.
I have never bought any computer part from anywhere else besides an authorized seller (Microcenter, Best Buy, Amazon, etc.) My post was in jest (hence the *within reason)

But being serious now what constitutes being "part of the problem." ? Ebay type scalpers or Newegg and Amazon selling cards for hundreds of dollars over MSRP or AIB cards with huge markups? Is anything over MSRP being "part of the problem"
 
rinaldo00 said:
I have never bought any computer part from anywhere else besides an authorized seller (Microcenter, Best Buy, Amazon, etc.) My post was in jest (hence the *within reason)

But being serious now what constitutes being "part of the problem." ? Ebay type scalpers or Newegg and Amazon selling cards for hundreds of dollars over MSRP or AIB cards with huge markups? Is anything over MSRP being "part of the problem"
Paying double is being part of the problem. I would say paying more than $100 over the msrp is part of the problem.
 
Rev. Night said:
My wife and I are about to close on a house and there is a laundry list of inspection items to do. If I bought a 3080ti I would 10000% scalp it for 4x the value. That'd pay for the painter, deep clean in new place, electrician, new carpet in the master bedroom.

Shit I'm tempted to do it.

Shit I'm tempted to do it.
What makes you think you could get one cheap enough, and able to sell it for so much more than what you paid, that you could do that?
 
1_rick said:
What makes you think you could get one cheap enough, and able to sell it for so much more than what you paid, that you could do that?
I mean, people still lineup every week to waste a bunch of time on BB drops with literally almost no chance of getting anything.
 
Rev. Night said:
My wife and I are about to close on a house and there is a laundry list of inspection items to do. If I bought a 3080ti I would 10000% scalp it for 4x the value. That'd pay for the painter, deep clean in new place, electrician, new carpet in the master bedroom.

Shit I'm tempted to do it.

Shit I'm tempted to do it.
Don't count your chickens before the eggs hatch, otherwise you'll have to come back and edit this post to "My Ex Wife" 😬
 
HockeyJon said:
They don’t have anyone by the balls if you just decide that your current card is still fine and you simply don’t buy anything from them.
My 1070 died. I can't even find a 1000 series, much less a couple year old RTX 2000 series or 3000 without going 3x MSRP at least. I'm borrowing my sons 2060 right now.

Screw scalpers. They do have people by the balls, but I refuse to play. I'm waiting to replace mine. I'm very lucky to have one I can use for now, but it'll need to be replaced sometime soon. I refuse to pay more than MSRP. Period. I will buy from an authorized seller at MSRP or lower. Otherwise, fuck 'em. Someone else can take it dry.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Delayed to May:

https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-now-rumored-to-launch-in-may
I like how rumored cards are now getting cancelled and delayed before they are even confirmed by Nvidia. First the 3080 20GB and now the 3080 ti. It's not "Oh hey we got the info wrong" it's "our info was totally correct but this unofficial card was totally going to release in April then got delayed a week later and is now coming out in May".

Whatever gets the clicks and video views I guess.
 
alxlwson said:
Paying double is being part of the problem. I would say paying more than $100 over the msrp is part of the problem.
The current market sucks, and I want the world to know that I am not a scalper or a scalper patron and never have been, but it doesn't matter because for everyone who says they won't participate, there are 100 or 1000 people who will.

Ultimately, it comes down to whatever the market will bear and whoever can make them bear it.
 
Or how much you want or need a GPU. I paid about $300 than MSRP more on my 3090 KPE, but have been on queue's and lists since the 3XXX series came out and still hadn't had any luck with it. (Don't need one anymore, but still want to see how long it would take)
You might say you won't pay extra but if it's the middle of 2022 and we're still having shortages, you might feel differently to paying a little more. You can wait to get it at regular prices however long that takes or As someone said here, You DON'T have to buy it so your not losing anything.
People say it's easy to pick one up now, but i (and others i'd imagine) don't have the time and energy to devote to sitting at a computer all day looking for drops or deals to pop up. And even if you do get a chance to buy one, there's a good chance it will be sold out before you can get it by other's looking for one, or by scalpers and bots. (Having the same problem with the PS5 but the price is starting to go down though on those)
As for the 3080 TI, i'd think it would only be a good deal IF it was close to a 3090 in actual performance. (Unless it is just as good, Which would probably make 3090 owners upset. lol)
 
kamxam said:
Or how much you want or need a GPU. I paid about $300 than MSRP more on my 3090 KPE, but have been on queue's and lists since the 3XXX series came out and still hadn't had any luck with it. (Don't need one anymore, but still want to see how long it would take)
You might say you won't pay extra but if it's the middle of 2022 and we're still having shortages, you might feel differently to paying a little more. You can wait to get it at regular prices however long that takes or As someone said here, You DON'T have to buy it so your not losing anything.
People say it's easy to pick one up now, but i (and others i'd imagine) don't have the time and energy to devote to sitting at a computer all day looking for drops or deals to pop up. And even if you do get a chance to buy one, there's a good chance it will be sold out before you can get it by other's looking for one, or by scalpers and bots. (Having the same problem with the PS5 but the price is starting to go down though on those)
As for the 3080 TI, i'd think it would only be a good deal IF it was close to a 3090 in actual performance. (Unless it is just as good, Which would probably make 3090 owners upset. lol)
It would help if people didn't sell their old video cards before the new ones were ever released. There was a slew of Turing cards going up for sale the day Ampere was officially teased and I never understood why. And now you have 2080 Ti selling for $1,500+ on eBay. Even B stock on EVGA is selling higher than it was brand new. FFS, save the money so you can have the replacement product in hand first. That way you will never "need a GPU."
 
kamxam said:
Or how much you want or need a GPU. I paid about $300 than MSRP more on my 3090 KPE, but have been on queue's and lists since the 3XXX series came out and still hadn't had any luck with it. (Don't need one anymore, but still want to see how long it would take)
You might say you won't pay extra but if it's the middle of 2022 and we're still having shortages, you might feel differently to paying a little more. You can wait to get it at regular prices however long that takes or As someone said here, You DON'T have to buy it so your not losing anything.
People say it's easy to pick one up now, but i (and others i'd imagine) don't have the time and energy to devote to sitting at a computer all day looking for drops or deals to pop up. And even if you do get a chance to buy one, there's a good chance it will be sold out before you can get it by other's looking for one, or by scalpers and bots. (Having the same problem with the PS5 but the price is starting to go down though on those)
As for the 3080 TI, i'd think it would only be a good deal IF it was close to a 3090 in actual performance. (Unless it is just as good, Which would probably make 3090 owners upset. lol)
Most of us are pretty bad at aligning all of our private behavior with our public positions. I'm no different.
 
