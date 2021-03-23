New RTX 3080ti rumors surface: 12GB of GDDR6X, April - mid May Release

Or how much you want or need a GPU. I paid about $300 than MSRP more on my 3090 KPE, but have been on queue's and lists since the 3XXX series came out and still hadn't had any luck with it. (Don't need one anymore, but still want to see how long it would take)

You might say you won't pay extra but if it's the middle of 2022 and we're still having shortages, you might feel differently to paying a little more. You can wait to get it at regular prices however long that takes or As someone said here, You DON'T have to buy it so your not losing anything.

People say it's easy to pick one up now, but i (and others i'd imagine) don't have the time and energy to devote to sitting at a computer all day looking for drops or deals to pop up. And even if you do get a chance to buy one, there's a good chance it will be sold out before you can get it by other's looking for one, or by scalpers and bots. (Having the same problem with the PS5 but the price is starting to go down though on those)

As for the 3080 TI, i'd think it would only be a good deal IF it was close to a 3090 in actual performance. (Unless it is just as good, Which would probably make 3090 owners upset. lol)