New RTX 3050 problems

A

adam_boku

n00b
Joined
Mar 16, 2022
Messages
2
Hello everybody,

Today I received a new RTX3050 Gigybyte. I deinstalled the old drivers from my GTX770. I plugged everything out and swapped the cards. After pressing my start button, my motherboard gave me 3 short beeps. My Monitor doesn't show that it is connected but the PC is running.

Some additional information:
  • The GPU seems to be on, it has LEDs and they are on, but the fans spin for a moment than stop(passive cooling)
  • I already reset my CMOS and my UEFI. I also updated my BIOS and tried changing pci rom priority and addon ROM display setting back and forth. After updating BIOS the beeping stopped but still no connection to my Monitor.
  • When I swap the card back, everything works again
I bought it brand new. My Specs are:

CPU: Intel i7-2600K
Motherboard: ASRock P67 Pro 3
PSU: bequiet! Pure Power L8-CM 630W
 
b1rd

b1rd

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2021
Messages
201
Does it work in the end or not? Should play with bios settings, it's the latest series of graphics cards on an old computer but it should work.
3 short beeps means memory, ram problem.
Update everything from motherboard bios to everything else,operating system, etc.
Display driver unistaller...
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,636
you updated to the 3.30 bios "to improve VGA compatibility"?
is the mobo set in uefi mode? im pretty sure the 3000 cards are uefi only.
did you try the onboard vid to see if its outputting there and if windows even sees the 3050?
 
R

rewted

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
1,846
I'm wondering if your PCI-E slot is able to output enough power, granted this should be supplemented by the PSU, and I'm wondering if your PCI-E slot is making the proper alignment and contact.

Unless the card is just straight up defective, do you have another system you could test the new card in?
 
K

kamikazi

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
1,236
I had a similar issue with my 3080 when using a riser cable. The cable was only PCI-E Gen 3 and the setting for PCI-E speed was on auto in BIOS. I had to manually set it to Gen 3. Your board I'm assuming is no faster than PCI-E Gen 2, but I have no idea if that makes a difference. I wouldn't think it would.
 
b1rd

b1rd

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2021
Messages
201
It doesn't matter the consumption from the slot, it shouldn't be a problem.This is obviously a software problem.
 
J

Jonnycat99

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
404
As b1rd pointed out WRT the beep codes, try re-seating your RAM; just because the retention hooks are engaged does not always mean that it is fully seated. Press each stick in to engage the retention hooks, then press on each one again on both ends and the middle to make sure it has fully bottomed out in the slot.
 
A

adam_boku

n00b
Joined
Mar 16, 2022
Messages
2
I have the newest beta Version of my BIOS the 3.40. I noticed I'm not running on UEFI mode. I will try to change that and will report on my progress. Thank you very much guys
The RAM Slots are in properly, i changed them a year ago and have always using them. The beeping also stopped after updating my Motherboard
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,636
adam_boku said:
I have the newest beta Version of my BIOS the 3.40. I noticed I'm not running on UEFI mode. I will try to change that and will report on my progress. Thank you very much guys
The RAM Slots are in properly, i changed them a year ago and have always using them. The beeping also stopped after updating my Motherboard
Click to expand...
if your windows doesnt boot after going to uefi mode you will need to convert to GPT.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/deployment/mbr-to-gpt
edit: if you need to get back in to make a usb just flip it back from uefi.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: noko
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top