New RTX 3050 problems

Hello everybody,
Today I received a new RTX3050 Gigybyte. I deinstalled the old drivers from my GTX770. I plugged everything out and swapped the cards. After pressing my start button, my motherboard gave me 3 short beeps. My Monitor doesn't show that it is connected but the PC is running.
Some additional information:
CPU: Intel i7-2600K
Motherboard: ASRock P67 Pro 3
PSU: bequiet! Pure Power L8-CM 630W
- The GPU seems to be on, it has LEDs and they are on, but the fans spin for a moment than stop(passive cooling)
- I already reset my CMOS and my UEFI. I also updated my BIOS and tried changing pci rom priority and addon ROM display setting back and forth. After updating BIOS the beeping stopped but still no connection to my Monitor.
- When I swap the card back, everything works again
