New Old Board Anomoly

Board is an Asus P5K.

This was to be my new old timey gamer.

All the hardware is set up.

When I boot up I get this message:



Detect drives done

No drives found



Re-boot and select proper

boot device and select a key



I then re-boot and go into bios and confirm that there is the Floppy, CD-Rom and hard drive.

All have their boot order designated.

If I re-boot and try to use the device, I get the same message.

Have to admit that my pea brain is stumped.

Any thoughts, suggestions or advice, is certainly appreciated.

Thanks

Scratch...