New Old Board Anomoly

Board is an Asus P5K.
This was to be my new old timey gamer.
All the hardware is set up.
When I boot up I get this message:
Detect drives done
No drives found
Re-boot and select proper
boot device and select a key
I then re-boot and go into bios and confirm that there is the Floppy, CD-Rom and hard drive.
All have their boot order designated.
If I re-boot and try to use the device, I get the same message.
Have to admit that my pea brain is stumped.
Any thoughts, suggestions or advice, is certainly appreciated.
Thanks
Scratch...
