New Nvidia Driver: 442.19

Driver notes here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/zombie-army-dead-war-4-game-ready-driver/
Something I don't see any mention of - the Nvidia Control Panel is now a Windows 10 UWP app. It no longer appears in your control panel and there doesn't seem to be a non-UWP version of it.
