New mini build, need suggestions

Hey guys,This will be my first micro PC build and I'd love a second set of eyes over the list.On the link above I didn't include a GPU since I have no idea what to put in there, I've always used nvidia cards in the past but since they are crazy high right now I could go AMD. Also this is supposed to be more of a budget (ie around $1000) build so I could go with something like a 1080.Most played stuff is Genshin Impact, Fortnite, Civ6 so nothing too extreme in terms of graphics.I believe I have done the due diligence of measuring the case I picked with the other parts so that should be okay, but feel free to let me know if there are any concerns.So as a wrap up, please look over the build let me know anything I might have forgotten and any GPU recommendations, thanks to all!-Linkz