New Linux-based tablet OS – JingOS set for January 31 launch

There is something very special that is going to occur on January 31st, 2021. The world will witness the launch of a brand-new operating system meant for use on a tablet device. JingOS, as the platform is named , is based on Linux and will spawn into other variants as well. For instance, there is going to be one that would be ideal for smartphone-like devices. Click to expand...

Pretty cool, if you ask me! I installed Ubuntu on a Windows 8.1 tablet years ago and the pain doing that was crazy. Scripts for rotating, audio conundrums. Will be nice to try one specifically for tablets.