New Linux-based tablet OS – JingOS set for January 31 launch

https://goodereader.com/blog/tablet...ed-tablet-os-jingos-set-for-january-31-launch
Pretty cool, if you ask me! I installed Ubuntu on a Windows 8.1 tablet years ago and the pain doing that was crazy. Scripts for rotating, audio conundrums. Will be nice to try one specifically for tablets.
There is something very special that is going to occur on January 31st, 2021. The world will witness the launch of a brand-new operating system meant for use on a tablet device. JingOS, as the platform is named, is based on Linux and will spawn into other variants as well. For instance, there is going to be one that would be ideal for smartphone-like devices.
