New GPU Problem

Hi all! I bought a new video card, a Gigabyte GTX 1660 Super OC(I changed the old video card because it started to show artifacts.). The problem is that after mounting it on the motherboard, the monitor displays the message "No signal", and the motherboard speaker makes 1 beep, 3 short beeps, 2 seconds pause, a short beep.

I tried to remove the CMOS battery and put it back, I reassembled all the components, I cleaned them of dust, the same problem persists.

My configuration is as follows:

CPU: Intel i5 9600KF

Ram: 8GB

Mobo: Asus Prime h310m-K

PSU: Thermaltake Smart Series RGB 700W (I tested it on another configuration and it works perfectly, so I don't think it's from the PSU)

Thanks for help!

Have a nice day!