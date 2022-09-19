new GPU and CPU water cooler - troubleshooting

Hello, i am trying to assist my son with help on his new GPU that we upgraded from a MSI nvidia 1050ti to ASus Geforce 3070 ti GPU.we ran DDU uninstall utlity first then installed the new GPU and ran geforce experince install fresh with both drivers and Geforce exp.everything is working as it should he started to play Apex legends with superior performance.To note his monitor is a Asus tuf gaming monitor - 144hzWe also just upgraded the heat sink to a Corsair h100i elite capellix water cooler and it works great so farI also upgraded his HDD to a onboard Samsung M2 drive.screenshots of apps hardware specs and current state - using Windows 10 pro -another site just in case if doesnt work :Questions are what is causing huge spike with Battlefield V ?what other settings do we need to check .what should we set the fans too for iCUEwhat do you recommend to set MSI afterburner too?we noticed the CPU cooler fans will go really high at 100 cpu obvious reasons.we installed Bitdefender AV as i have sub to it for 5 devices i hope that is not causing it, I turned it off and still same issue.also how can i monitor his PC hardware remotely from my machine?however running into another nowwhen my son plays BFV pegs out the CPU why?let me know if need any further information.also how can i run Debug utility on windows 10 to show any errors or issues?I would also like to monitor his hardware from my pc in the other room to view it while he is gaming.