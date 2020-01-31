New Forum Software Feedback

FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
48,954
Please tell us any issues or problems you are seeing with the new forum software. Please be specific!

 
Last edited:
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,073
looks better...fonts look more crisp...overall everything looks more sleek...only thing I don't like is the stats bar on the right hand side of the front page of the forums...takes up too much space
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,073
FrgMstr said:
Stats bar?
Click to expand...
looks like it's gone now...when the site first came back online there was a Stats Bar listing all the members currently online along with newest threads etc on the right hand side of the front page
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
48,954
polonyc2 said:
looks like it's gone now...when the site came back online there was a Stats Bar listing all the members currently online along with newest threads etc on the right hand side of the front page
Click to expand...
Yeah, that is gone.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Official Forum Curmudgeon
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,330
Haven't tried it ony desktop yet.

Things look a little strange on my phone, with icons being much higher resolution (good) but maybe a bit on the small side.

As much as I am one to like UI's to never change, there isn't anything here I can't get used to...

I have had a few issues though. The mobile interface gets weird when you try to upload images.

The upload screen uploads the file and the just sits there. You have to manually go back and reload the page for the upload to be visible alongside the post. When I did this I couldn't get either of the buttons to insert a thumbnail or full image into the post to work for me.

This is in Firefox Mobile on Android.
 

Attachments

P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,073
does this mean those threads talking about Life Lock alerting them that the site was compromised was legit?...the old software was the issue?
 
F

filip

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2012
Messages
2,037
Man this looks so different. It's like we went from being to some other kind of being.

For real though; Everything seems bigger is there a forum tool to tone down the size? or is it that good old Ctrl -

Edit: oh the sub-forum links look fine, it is just in a thread everything looks much bigger
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
48,954
polonyc2 said:
does this mean those threads talking about Life Lock alerting them that the site was compromised was legit?...the old software was the issue?
Click to expand...
Good question and I am glad you asked it here.

So we got less than 10 forum members talking to us about that. Still serious enough that we felt it all out.

The database was compromised here, but from what we can tell it happened around 10 years ago, unbeknownst to us. So I am not sure if an old admin sold it off or if it was hacked. Either way, all your passwords are fully encrypted in our database, so no passwords have ever leaked out.

Once we get through all the upgrade tweaks, we are going to put up a notification to suggest that everyone update their password. The encryption in this new forum software is very much hardened to today's standards.

1_rick said:
The blue color on the staff indicator under your name is gone.
Click to expand...
Yes it is, did not like that.
 
Last edited:
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
48,954
Enabled push notifications
If enabled, a user will be able to subscribe to receive their alerts via devices which are compatible with the Push API. Users will only be able to enable push notifications if they are using a compatible device. This is supported by most major browsers except Safari on macOS and any browser on iOS.
 
C

chameleoneel

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
3,163
Is there a setting to scale down the sizing of things, while inside a thread?

Everything looks nice. But, it feels a bit cramped on my 13 inch laptop with 720p screen.
 
D

Dan_D

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,381
I haven't seen any problems so far. I rather like the changes I've seen so far.
 
N

Nobu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
3,594
FrgMstr said:
Good question and I am glad you asked it here.

So we got less than 10 forum members talking to us about that. Still serious enough that we felt it all out.

The database was compromised here, but from what we can tell it happened around 10 years ago, unbeknownst to us. So I am not sure if an old admin sold it off or if it was hacked. Either way, all your passwords are fully encrypted in our database, so no passwords have ever leaked out.

Once we get through all the upgrade tweaks, we are going to put up a notification to suggest that everyone update their password. The encryption in this new forum software is very much hardened to today's standards.


Yes it is, did not like that.
Click to expand...
I feel like concerns about this were brought up a few years ago as well (and it turned out to be the old stuff then, as well), but it could just be me being senile as usual.

Regardless, I've updated my password since it's been a while.

Regardless, I've updated my password since it's been a while.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
48,954
Zarathustra[H] said:
I have had a few issues though. The mobile interface gets weird when you try to upload images.
Click to expand...
OK, give us a few days to work through desktop first, then we will get to mobile.

chameleoneel said:
Is there a setting to scale down the sizing of things, while inside a thread?

Everything looks nice. But, it feels a bit cramped on my 13 inch laptop with 720p screen.
Click to expand...
Currently, no. Yeah, the format is a bit larger than it used to be.

Nobu said:
I feel like concerns about this were brought up a few years ago as well (and it turned out to be the old stuff then, as well), but it could just be me being senile as usual.

Regardless, I've updated my password since it's been a while.

Regardless, I've updated my password since it's been a while.
Click to expand...
Yeah, we got about 4 or 5 reports of this a few years ago. Again, passwords are fully encrypted. That said, once we get all the Matrix ironed out on this upgrade, we are going to push hard on getting everyone to update their passwords.

I am literally the oldest member on this board, and I have yet to find anything compromised that was linked back to here. But in this case, we will assume the worst and move forward from there.
 
