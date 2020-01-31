New Forum Software Feedback

FrgMstr
Just Plain Mean
Staff member
- Joined
- May 18, 1997
- Messages
- 48,954
Please tell us any issues or problems you are seeing with the new forum software. Please be specific!
Last edited:
Stats bar?looks better...fonts look more crisp...overall everything looks more sleek...only thing I don't like is the stats bar on the right hand side of the front page of the forums
looks like it's gone now...when the site first came back online there was a Stats Bar listing all the members currently online along with newest threads etc on the right hand side of the front pageStats bar?
Yeah, that is gone.looks like it's gone now...when the site came back online there was a Stats Bar listing all the members currently online along with newest threads etc on the right hand side of the front page
The blue color on the staff indicator under your name is gone.Yeah, that is gone.
Good question and I am glad you asked it here.does this mean those threads talking about Life Lock alerting them that the site was compromised was legit?...the old software was the issue?
Yes it is, did not like that.The blue color on the staff indicator under your name is gone.
I feel like concerns about this were brought up a few years ago as well (and it turned out to be the old stuff then, as well), but it could just be me being senile as usual.Good question and I am glad you asked it here.
So we got less than 10 forum members talking to us about that. Still serious enough that we felt it all out.
The database was compromised here, but from what we can tell it happened around 10 years ago, unbeknownst to us. So I am not sure if an old admin sold it off or if it was hacked. Either way, all your passwords are fully encrypted in our database, so no passwords have ever leaked out.
Once we get through all the upgrade tweaks, we are going to put up a notification to suggest that everyone update their password. The encryption in this new forum software is very much hardened to today's standards.
Yes it is, did not like that.
OK, give us a few days to work through desktop first, then we will get to mobile.I have had a few issues though. The mobile interface gets weird when you try to upload images.
Currently, no. Yeah, the format is a bit larger than it used to be.Is there a setting to scale down the sizing of things, while inside a thread?
Everything looks nice. But, it feels a bit cramped on my 13 inch laptop with 720p screen.
Yeah, we got about 4 or 5 reports of this a few years ago. Again, passwords are fully encrypted. That said, once we get all the Matrix ironed out on this upgrade, we are going to push hard on getting everyone to update their passwords.I feel like concerns about this were brought up a few years ago as well (and it turned out to be the old stuff then, as well), but it could just be me being senile as usual.
Regardless, I've updated my password since it's been a while.