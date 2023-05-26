New Build, Which Intel CPU & Other Questions

The last system I built was an X79 3930K. I never OC'd it, upgraded drives through the years, it's held up well but it's time for Win11 Pro and appropriate hardware.



Primary use, normal productivity stuff but I daytrade and have A LOT of chrome tabs open running tradingview along with a few instances of MetaTrader. It all works under the current rig,

I need to be able to livestream Discord / YouTube for a channel I'm running.

Occasional video editing. I just need to be able to do it. A few seconds or minutes in extra in rendering time is no big deal, since it is infrequent.

Zero gaming.

Will be connecting to a 27 inch 2560x1440p ultrawide monitor.

I would rather not overclock, but don't mind having the capability if the cost difference is negligible. If it knocks substantial $$$ off the cpu & mobo, not having it, then fine. Preference is a chip out of the box that's good enough.





1) What Intel CPU & Cooler is adequate?

2) What MOBO? I need Wifi, DDR4 preferred (due to price), correct PCI to max out a 980Pro NVME (or 2)

3) Is igu enough for the above, or is a graphics card preferred? If so, cheapest I can get by with for Premiere Pro, Camtasia, Live Streaming Discord, and maybe play with DaVinci Resolve. Those are not everyday tasks, daytrading and normal productivity apps are. Would prefer Nvidia, since I'm used to it (GTX 680 has served me well in the X79 build).



Case and the rest I can figure out. Would more than likely end up with a Corsair 4000 Airflow.

Thanks,

It's been a long time since I've visited here, hopefully this is in the right spot since I know I want an Intel chip.