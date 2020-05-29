New Build, Looking for recommendations

Build #9

1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc

2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?

3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible

4) What exact parts do you need for that budget?

5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.

6) Will you be overclocking?

7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?

8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?

9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.

10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If yes, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?

This will be my main tower for at least 3-4 years. I will use it for everything and expect it to be very capableMain Goal-I expect the best gaming performance possible while being somewhat power-efficient, not skimping on the power supply and getting a chip that’s way less hot than this Kaby Lake I’m using.$1500 but obviously, less money spent will make me a happy*See below, I am re-using "some" hardwareCentral Ohio, 43160 - located approximately halfway between Columbus and CincinnatiI have access to two MicroCenter's (Both are about 45 min drive each, and prefer to source online unless a deal is too good to pass up)747 Bethel RoadColumbus, OH 43214-Supplied link above to that specific store #14111755 Mosteller RoadSharonville, OH 45241-Supplied link above to that specific store #071+CPU & This CPU Cooler - Question, is Arctic Silver still the best thermal paste?+Motherboard+RAM - DDR4 best recommendation for cpu/motherboard to synergize speed gains [ie. Triple, Quad channel]+SSD - 1TB NVMe, will occupy the other slot later [IF MoBo comes with two slots]+Power Supply – Plat 80+ [Best out there, Modular]+Case [Prefer large towers over mid-towers]GPU: Can’t decide which one I’m putting in. I still kick myself for not buying the Ti-version of EVGA-RTX2080. I have an MSI-1080GTXTi as well [Not being used] I didn’t research it enough when buying into the RTX tech that I would miss that additional VRAMMy MonitorsMy KeyboardMy MouseNope, but have a very mild OC on current CPU since water-cooled by Kraken X62 [Not repurposing the Kraken]I currently have the 2080 pushing (5) monitors- 24” Dell 165hz G-sync (Games) 2560x1440- 25” Dell HDR (Netflix) 2560x1440- 35” AOC 100hz Agon Ultrawide (Multiple web pages & performance/temp meters for rig) 3440x1440- 24” ASUS (Discord voice/chat) 1920x1080- 24” ASUS Weather/News or Twitter (Twitterfall, tracking hashtags of interest) 1920x1080[Just mounted the AOC on Arm, and ordered a 4-head 24” arm for others]Now-Would like to have 2x NVMe slots [IF possible]Yes, I own a retail license of Windows 10 Pro x64