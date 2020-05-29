New Build, Looking for recommendations

hyt3k9
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 26, 2006
- Messages
- 2,214
Build #9
1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc
This will be my main tower for at least 3-4 years. I will use it for everything and expect it to be very capable
Main Goal-
I expect the best gaming performance possible while being somewhat power-efficient, not skimping on the power supply and getting a chip that’s way less hot than this Kaby Lake I’m using.
2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?
$1500 but obviously, less money spent will make me a happy
*See below, I am re-using "some" hardware
3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible
Central Ohio, 43160 - located approximately halfway between Columbus and Cincinnati
I have access to two MicroCenter's (Both are about 45 min drive each, and prefer to source online unless a deal is too good to pass up)
MicroCenter #1
747 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43214
-Supplied link above to that specific store #141
MicroCenter #2
11755 Mosteller Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
-Supplied link above to that specific store #071
4) What exact parts do you need for that budget?
+CPU & This CPU Cooler - Question, is Arctic Silver still the best thermal paste?
+Motherboard
+RAM - DDR4 best recommendation for cpu/motherboard to synergize speed gains [ie. Triple, Quad channel]
+SSD - 1TB NVMe, will occupy the other slot later [IF MoBo comes with two slots]
+Power Supply – Plat 80+ [Best out there, Modular]
+Case [Prefer large towers over mid-towers]
5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.
GPU: Can’t decide which one I’m putting in. I still kick myself for not buying the Ti-version of EVGA-RTX2080. I have an MSI-1080GTXTi as well [Not being used] I didn’t research it enough when buying into the RTX tech that I would miss that additional VRAM
My Monitors
My Keyboard
My Mouse
6) Will you be overclocking?
Nope, but have a very mild OC on current CPU since water-cooled by Kraken X62 [Not repurposing the Kraken]
7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?
I currently have the 2080 pushing (5) monitors
- 24” Dell 165hz G-sync (Games) 2560x1440
- 25” Dell HDR (Netflix) 2560x1440
- 35” AOC 100hz Agon Ultrawide (Multiple web pages & performance/temp meters for rig) 3440x1440
- 24” ASUS (Discord voice/chat) 1920x1080
- 24” ASUS Weather/News or Twitter (Twitterfall, tracking hashtags of interest) 1920x1080
[Just mounted the AOC on Arm, and ordered a 4-head 24” arm for others]
8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?
Now
9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.
-Would like to have 2x NVMe slots [IF possible]
10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If yes, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?
Yes, I own a retail license of Windows 10 Pro x64
1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc
This will be my main tower for at least 3-4 years. I will use it for everything and expect it to be very capable
Main Goal-
I expect the best gaming performance possible while being somewhat power-efficient, not skimping on the power supply and getting a chip that’s way less hot than this Kaby Lake I’m using.
2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?
$1500 but obviously, less money spent will make me a happy
*See below, I am re-using "some" hardware
3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible
Central Ohio, 43160 - located approximately halfway between Columbus and Cincinnati
I have access to two MicroCenter's (Both are about 45 min drive each, and prefer to source online unless a deal is too good to pass up)
MicroCenter #1
747 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43214
-Supplied link above to that specific store #141
MicroCenter #2
11755 Mosteller Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
-Supplied link above to that specific store #071
4) What exact parts do you need for that budget?
+CPU & This CPU Cooler - Question, is Arctic Silver still the best thermal paste?
+Motherboard
+RAM - DDR4 best recommendation for cpu/motherboard to synergize speed gains [ie. Triple, Quad channel]
+SSD - 1TB NVMe, will occupy the other slot later [IF MoBo comes with two slots]
+Power Supply – Plat 80+ [Best out there, Modular]
+Case [Prefer large towers over mid-towers]
5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.
GPU: Can’t decide which one I’m putting in. I still kick myself for not buying the Ti-version of EVGA-RTX2080. I have an MSI-1080GTXTi as well [Not being used] I didn’t research it enough when buying into the RTX tech that I would miss that additional VRAM
My Monitors
My Keyboard
My Mouse
6) Will you be overclocking?
Nope, but have a very mild OC on current CPU since water-cooled by Kraken X62 [Not repurposing the Kraken]
7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?
I currently have the 2080 pushing (5) monitors
- 24” Dell 165hz G-sync (Games) 2560x1440
- 25” Dell HDR (Netflix) 2560x1440
- 35” AOC 100hz Agon Ultrawide (Multiple web pages & performance/temp meters for rig) 3440x1440
- 24” ASUS (Discord voice/chat) 1920x1080
- 24” ASUS Weather/News or Twitter (Twitterfall, tracking hashtags of interest) 1920x1080
[Just mounted the AOC on Arm, and ordered a 4-head 24” arm for others]
8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?
Now
9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.
-Would like to have 2x NVMe slots [IF possible]
10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If yes, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?
Yes, I own a retail license of Windows 10 Pro x64