Advice on picking new FULL-TOWER case

I'm a fan of full-tower cases.

I like the idea of expandability, superior airflow, and being able to literally toss in ANY add-on I want into them. Space isn't a concern. I may do a full-loop liquid cool, add 20 hard drives, who knows??? But space is there.

Looking at some of the offerings available, I see the full-tower market seems to be shrinking (Or I am not seeing them advertised on the popular sites I visit to shop)

This time around though, I'm going full HAM on R G B and ability to mount GPU sideways



So today, I decided to check out the manufacturer's websites themselves in search of my new project housing.

I'm a fan of the following products



-Lian Li [Owned too many of their cases to count]

-In Win [Never owned one, but seems to be a higher-end choice as their pricing would suggest]

-Phanteks [Never owned one, but seems to be very popular choice]

-Silverstone [Owned TJ-something in the past, loved that case for its time]

-Coolermaster [Owned both flagships in past -- specifically the be Quiet! 900 Base Pro & Cosmos]

-Fractal [Owned mid-tower in past, was almost dead silent and liked it, unsure if they offer full-tower options]

-Mountain Mods [Owned two of their offerings in past and really enjoyed them when doing full liquid loops] UFO-2 and Duality

-Corsair [Never owned one -- specifically, their Obsidian lineups like the 500D up or that gigantic cube thing they have in the lineup]



I'm curious if any of you out there, are like me? Are all the above-mentioned case manufacturers pretty much "it" as far as craftsmanship, attention to detail, sleek design, innovative features the market has to offer?

Curious on suggestions if I missed something.....

What would you pick if you we're a full-tower junkie to hold your gear in? Specific models and links appreciated in advance!