QuickCPU Power saving - My settings (Relevant for 6xxx/7xxx/8xxx/9xxx/10xxx processors)

K

Keljian

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2006
Messages
883
There have been some questions about how I managed to get the power usage of my 9900k down so low. What follows is what I've discovered over the last few weeks

Recently I lost my job (covid!), I'm a reasonably heavy user in terms of time on my computer, and I looked at how I could save on power on my desktop.

I've got a 9900k, per my sig. It is not known as the most power efficient/frugal cpu in the world, I never bought it for that reason. What I didn't realise is that when it isn't working hard, it can be extremely efficient.

The first thing I did was go into the bios and enable speedshift, all possible c-states (C10 and below) and set a negative offset for the processor voltage.

For the record I run the peak turbo speed for 1-7 cores at 5ghz, and the 8 core turbo speed at 4.8ghz

The second thing I did was learn a bit about Speedshift, and how it and Hardware Duty Cycling worked/what they are.

Then I discovered Quick CPU. QuickCPU is a basic, open source piece of software that allows you to modify settings in your windows power plan, monitor use of the processor, and alter nearly every power setting the processor has.

I set up my plan specific to my needs of the computer, and have not noticed any slow-downs, hitching, stuttering or other ill effects in what I do.

Now this does not mean I'll ace benchmarks with the machine, but it'll still be within a few percent of the top speeds, while being a lot more frugal on power.

Specifically how I set my computer up is as below, most of the options are defaults.


Capture.JPG

Capture.PNG

Capture3.JPG



Capture1.JPG


One somewhat welcome side effect is that the room the computer is in is much cooler as a result of this.

I hope that this helps people a bit, and I'll edit this post to add stuff/make it more readable if there is enough interest. Feel free to ask questions - I'll do my best to answer them
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top