QuickCPU Power saving - My settings (Relevant for 6xxx/7xxx/8xxx/9xxx/10xxx processors)

There have been some questions about how I managed to get the power usage of my 9900k down so low. What follows is what I've discovered over the last few weeks
Recently I lost my job (covid!), I'm a reasonably heavy user in terms of time on my computer, and I looked at how I could save on power on my desktop.
I've got a 9900k, per my sig. It is not known as the most power efficient/frugal cpu in the world, I never bought it for that reason. What I didn't realise is that when it isn't working hard, it can be extremely efficient.
The first thing I did was go into the bios and enable speedshift, all possible c-states (C10 and below) and set a negative offset for the processor voltage.
For the record I run the peak turbo speed for 1-7 cores at 5ghz, and the 8 core turbo speed at 4.8ghz
The second thing I did was learn a bit about Speedshift, and how it and Hardware Duty Cycling worked/what they are.
Then I discovered Quick CPU. QuickCPU is a basic, open source piece of software that allows you to modify settings in your windows power plan, monitor use of the processor, and alter nearly every power setting the processor has.
I set up my plan specific to my needs of the computer, and have not noticed any slow-downs, hitching, stuttering or other ill effects in what I do.
Now this does not mean I'll ace benchmarks with the machine, but it'll still be within a few percent of the top speeds, while being a lot more frugal on power.
Specifically how I set my computer up is as below, most of the options are defaults.
One somewhat welcome side effect is that the room the computer is in is much cooler as a result of this.
I hope that this helps people a bit, and I'll edit this post to add stuff/make it more readable if there is enough interest. Feel free to ask questions - I'll do my best to answer them
Recently I lost my job (covid!), I'm a reasonably heavy user in terms of time on my computer, and I looked at how I could save on power on my desktop.
I've got a 9900k, per my sig. It is not known as the most power efficient/frugal cpu in the world, I never bought it for that reason. What I didn't realise is that when it isn't working hard, it can be extremely efficient.
The first thing I did was go into the bios and enable speedshift, all possible c-states (C10 and below) and set a negative offset for the processor voltage.
For the record I run the peak turbo speed for 1-7 cores at 5ghz, and the 8 core turbo speed at 4.8ghz
The second thing I did was learn a bit about Speedshift, and how it and Hardware Duty Cycling worked/what they are.
Then I discovered Quick CPU. QuickCPU is a basic, open source piece of software that allows you to modify settings in your windows power plan, monitor use of the processor, and alter nearly every power setting the processor has.
I set up my plan specific to my needs of the computer, and have not noticed any slow-downs, hitching, stuttering or other ill effects in what I do.
Now this does not mean I'll ace benchmarks with the machine, but it'll still be within a few percent of the top speeds, while being a lot more frugal on power.
Specifically how I set my computer up is as below, most of the options are defaults.
One somewhat welcome side effect is that the room the computer is in is much cooler as a result of this.
I hope that this helps people a bit, and I'll edit this post to add stuff/make it more readable if there is enough interest. Feel free to ask questions - I'll do my best to answer them
Last edited: