New 5950x build with Corsair Vengeance RGB docp no go

Greetings fellas. Just got my new puter built finally. 5950X with a Asus B550 e gaming board and 32 Gb of Corsair RGb vengeance 3600 mem. Been running fine but for some reason, I cannot boot if I enable DOCP mode. Best I can do is set it to 3200 in the bios and it is HCI and memtest86 stable. Asus sets the timings very loose though. I tried thaiphoon and dram calc, but my Corsair memory is Nanya type mem and isn't even listed so it was more of a chore trying to figure it out. I can overclock stable to 4.6 at 3200 and everything runs great. Did a lot of research and read up on 2 vs 4 dimms sticks and was thinking of going with 2 16 GB sticks as my board is "daisy chained" for the memory but really don't know what to do. Think maybe 3200 is good enough and I should just call it a day. Any of u guys have any thoughts on why I can't boot with XMP/DOCP enabled?