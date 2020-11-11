New 5800X Running Hot

I've reseated the cooler several times, tried different thermal pastes, and finally the different coolers (X63 and D15).

My new 5800X hits 90C toward the end of Cinebench multicore run.



After searching the reddit and AMD support forum, I'm not the only one having this high temperature issue.



I did notice the core voltage going as high as 1.485. It seems like this is another case of too much voltage.



I have Aorus B550 Master with 4 x 8mb running at 3600mhz- 16-16-16.