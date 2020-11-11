New 5800X Running Hot

L

Link

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2002
Messages
656
I've reseated the cooler several times, tried different thermal pastes, and finally the different coolers (X63 and D15).
My new 5800X hits 90C toward the end of Cinebench multicore run.

After searching the reddit and AMD support forum, I'm not the only one having this high temperature issue.

I did notice the core voltage going as high as 1.485. It seems like this is another case of too much voltage.

I have Aorus B550 Master with 4 x 8mb running at 3600mhz- 16-16-16.
 
thesmokingman

thesmokingman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
6,309
Link said:
I've reseated the cooler several times, tried different thermal pastes, and finally the different coolers (X63 and D15).
My new 5800X hits 90C toward the end of Cinebench multicore run.

After searching the reddit and AMD support forum, I'm not the only one having this high temperature issue.

I did notice the core voltage going as high as 1.485. It seems like this is another case of too much voltage.

I have Aorus B550 Master with 4 x 8mb running at 3600mhz- 16-16-16.
Click to expand...

The 5800x has only 8 cores to spread its 105w tdp or 140w real world power draw. Do the math vs 12 or 16 cores. You'll see the 5800x running higher all core frequencies. This is why one would chose a 5800x you know? And the voltage runs whatever it runs, saying it using too much...
 
G

gerardfraser

Gawd
Joined
Feb 23, 2009
Messages
1,013
I have a 5800X,check post above this one.
Cinbench20
Single -653 clock speed 5050Mhz
Multi- 6100+ Clock speed drops 4625Mhz-4650Mhz Temperature 75°C CPU fan ramp up to 75%

You can have lower temperatures on the 5800X

40 minute AMD 5800X 5000Mhz RTX 3080 4K HDR 60 FPS Assassin's Creed Valhalla CPU temperatures 40°C-50°C normal PC gaming temperatures cheap 240AIO

 
L

Link

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2002
Messages
656
gerardfraser said:
I have a 5800X,check post above this one.
Cinbench20
Single -653 clock speed 5050Mhz
Multi- 6100+ Clock speed drops 4625Mhz-4650Mhz Temperature 75°C CPU fan ramp up to 75%

You can have lower temperatures on the 5800X

40 minute AMD 5800X 5000Mhz RTX 3080 4K HDR 60 FPS Assassin's Creed Valhalla CPU temperatures 40°C-50°C normal PC gaming temperatures cheap 240AIO

Click to expand...
What motherboard do you have?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top