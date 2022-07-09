Network silliness

I live in an apartment, it comes with wired internet, I think from spectrum, uses an Arris blinky light box that coaxes into the wall and cat5 to my windows box, been running fine.



My computer died, a new cpu and motherboard fixed it right up but plugging the coax into the new z490i has no connection at all.



I know diddly about this field.

The arris lights look fine, like I would know, the only network stuff I see in windows (10) is a single wireless connection with a password. I do not do wireless. So that ain't it.

Mullvad sees no sort of connection.

Says it's unplugged, it's not.



I can wait until Monday to crawl to tech support, but if it is something like a reset button, that I DON'T see,

I would really like to catch opening day of Grand Sumo on my big screen.

Sunday.