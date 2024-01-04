Neighbors puppy chewed my HPG2 cable

funkydmunky

funkydmunky

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2008
Messages
3,777
Gotta love puppies!
A while back HP was offering free upgrade cables for some AMD conflicted users. I am not looking for free but I can't seem to find official cables at a reasonable price and would prefer to get the proper updated set.
Can anyone help steer me straight?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top