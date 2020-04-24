Need some Ryzen Opinions.

I am not up to speed on Ryzen and need to replace my current Intel 4690K system.

For used systems on the H I can see the 450s, the 370s, and the 570s. How do I limit my budget to $400.00 and still get the basics that will last a couple of years?

Is a 450/3600X good enough for me to see a difference in gaming? That is the lowest price combo I have been able to find but don't know the lifespan of the 450.

My other consideration was a 370/3600 non X on the Egg for $255.00 and then search for memory here.



So I guess my question is basically what do you suggest for a basic budget system that will be a noticeable upgrade from my current rig?