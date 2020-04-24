Need some Ryzen Opinions.

narsbars

Jan 18, 2006
I am not up to speed on Ryzen and need to replace my current Intel 4690K system.
For used systems on the H I can see the 450s, the 370s, and the 570s. How do I limit my budget to $400.00 and still get the basics that will last a couple of years?
Is a 450/3600X good enough for me to see a difference in gaming? That is the lowest price combo I have been able to find but don't know the lifespan of the 450.
My other consideration was a 370/3600 non X on the Egg for $255.00 and then search for memory here.

So I guess my question is basically what do you suggest for a basic budget system that will be a noticeable upgrade from my current rig?
 
sabrewolf732

Dec 6, 2004
Depends on what games you're playing. Some games will have frame time issues with your 4690k, some won't. What are you playing?
 
Kardonxt

Apr 13, 2009
450/3600x or even non x would be a good combo. The 550s have also been announced if you don't mind waiting. I've been considering going this route as well but decided to hold out one more gen.
 
kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
I have a B450/3600 and a X570/3600x and I can't really tell the difference in day to day use. If you're really trying to limit yourself to under $400, you're basically looking at a B450/3600 non-x/16GB DDR4 3200 combo if you're buying new. Used, it all comes down to the deal you find.

Also, you might find a good combo deal on a cheaper X570 board with a 3600. That might also work. Pretty much every X570 board is decent since they built with the 3900/3950x in mind.
 
Ready4Dis

Nov 4, 2015
I would go something like B450 + 3600x, but there is only a 5% difference between the 3600 and 3600x, so if it's worth it if up to you. Can pick up both for around $285. Maybe an x470 if you wanted a bit higher, but unnecessary for a 3600 really. The only thing to be careful is to find a board with updated bios or someone with an older generation CPU to borrow to update. Since the 3000 series came out before the 400 series motherboards came out so if they have an old bios it won't work (same with x370).
 
Ready4Dis

Nov 4, 2015
Yeah, 550 I think it was June timeframe... Not positive though.
 
