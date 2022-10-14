need opinion on gpu vrm tim

so i'm about to replace the tim on my 980ti which still has factory paste which is prob dried out because it's been running a little warm. i already have good paste (gelid gc-extreme) for the gpu but man i know by now the thermal tape is gonna pretty much squashed on the vrms and i know the best thing to do is replace it becuase it may not make good contact when i replace the cooler.



so being i don't have any tape to replace it with right now, i was thinking about taking just a small dab of thermal grease and just lightly glazing the tops of the chokes/mosfets. so do yall think that's a bad idea? or just risk it and put the cooler back on and not worry about it? i'd just hate for my vrm to burn up because i can't afford a new card at the moment.



any thoughts?