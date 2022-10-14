need opinion on gpu vrm tim

d3athf1sh

d3athf1sh

Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2015
Messages
984
so i'm about to replace the tim on my 980ti which still has factory paste which is prob dried out because it's been running a little warm. i already have good paste (gelid gc-extreme) for the gpu but man i know by now the thermal tape is gonna pretty much squashed on the vrms and i know the best thing to do is replace it becuase it may not make good contact when i replace the cooler.

so being i don't have any tape to replace it with right now, i was thinking about taking just a small dab of thermal grease and just lightly glazing the tops of the chokes/mosfets. so do yall think that's a bad idea? or just risk it and put the cooler back on and not worry about it? i'd just hate for my vrm to burn up because i can't afford a new card at the moment.

any thoughts?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top