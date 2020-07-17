Need help finding a M/B with odd specs

I am using an Asus Prime B360 M-A motherboard (LGA 1151) in my computer used to live stream using two cameras. I need to add a quad HDMI capture card to add more cameras. Capture card like Magewell P/N 11100.
In order to do that I need to upgrade my M/B. It needs to have two PCI x16 slots (one for my vid card, one for the capture card) and it needs to have onboard VGA. I found an MSI Z390-A Pro, but am open to any
other suggestions. Basic config infor shown below.

i7 9700
DDR 2666 Memory - 32 GB (2x16GB)
M.2 SSD 500 GB
Vid Card = EVGA 06G-P4-6265-KR
 
I have this one. I like it. It should work for your purpose.
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813145092

To be clear, you're not likely to find a board that has more than one actual x16 slot, since the Z390 platform only provides one X16 link to the CPU. The other PCI-E lanes go through the chipset, and are limited to four lanes' worth, although this can be split up in various ways.

The second "X16" slot on most boards is actually only an X4 slot, which is made big enough to fit an X16 card. This should work just fine with your capture card.
 
