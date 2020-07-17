Need help finding a M/B with odd specs

I have this one. I like it. It should work for your purpose.To be clear, you're not likely to find a board that has more than one actual x16 slot, since the Z390 platform only provides one X16 link to the CPU. The other PCI-E lanes go through the chipset, and are limited to four lanes' worth, although this can be split up in various ways.The second "X16" slot on most boards is actually only an X4 slot, which is made big enough to fit an X16 card. This should work just fine with your capture card.