Need help finding a M/B with odd specs

I am using an Asus Prime B360 M-A motherboard (LGA 1151) in my computer used to live stream using two cameras. I need to add a quad HDMI capture card to add more cameras. Capture card like Magewell P/N 11100.
In order to do that I need to upgrade my M/B. It needs to have two PCI x16 slots (one for my vid card, one for the capture card) and it needs to have onboard VGA. I found an MSI Z390-A Pro, but am open to any
other suggestions. Basic config infor shown below.
i7 9700
DDR 2666 Memory - 32 GB (2x16GB)
M.2 SSD 500 GB
Vid Card = EVGA 06G-P4-6265-KR
