Im investigating the issue your having with x64 machines. Can you check something on the x64 device your attempting to connect to?



Open the registry and tell me if the following keys exist:



HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\TightVNC\Server



or



HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\TightVNC\Server





Now about the other issue where the RCTEMP folder is not created. It makes no since that you can connect to a x64 device and not a x86 device from the same computer. The RCTEMP folder and file creation is independent of the architecture of the remote device. Its all done on the local machine before the connection is even attempted. So if it works for one device it will work for another period. Now just to confirm when you get the error, the RCTEMP folder on your local machine has not been created? At the same time of the error can you also check the RCTEMP folder and file contents on the remote computer and see if anything is there?





Thanks a bunch for the help. Im currently doing some System Administrator training for Mobile Armor so i am only able to do bits at a time right now.





To clairify this is what i know (or am assuming?):



Your attempting to connect to both Windows 7 x86 and x64 devices.

Your attempting to connect from the same device each time.