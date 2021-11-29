My X58 Build Log

TL;DR - I'm building a custom loop, 3-way SLI X58 desktop computer, and this is the initial post outlining the plans and goals of the build.
Introduction:
As someone who only had enough money to start building computers around the time the AMD Radeon RX 400 series launched, I had missed the golden years of SLI. Regardless, I would gaze in awe at builds with multi-card setups and custom loops. Various JayzTwoCents builds come to mind. When a friend gifted me an X58 build from his grandfather, I knew what I had to do, so I bought a second graphics card for it. It had an i7-960, 6GB DDR3 in triple channel config, a Gigabyte ATX board, and a BFG Tech GTX 260. Even though it was slow by today's metrics, I had a blast messing with game settings trying to get a good balance of performance and visual quality as well as try to get SLI to function in otherwise unsupported games, and I was hooked on the old gaming rig bug.
Fast forward to today, my goal is to assemble a mostly period-correct rig (with exception to some water cooling components and cabling) that would have been one of the "best" at the time: i7 extreme edition, 3-way SLI, and a full custom loop being the main qualifiers. I also want to share the journey with the online community as it should be a fun project, and I would love some guidance in choosing some parts. I'm sure that there are people here who had systems in the early 2000's who could provide some great first-hand knowledge.
The Current State of the Build:
As of now, the computer is air cooled in an Apevia x-Jupiter-Jr case.
Parts list:
Intel i7-960
Cooler Master GeminII S
EVGA X58 SLI Micro
Corsair XMS3 3 x 2 GB DDR3-1333
PNY CS900 120 GB SSD
BFG Tech GTX 260
Gigabyte GTX 260
Apevia X-Jupiter-Jr G-Type ATX Mid Tower
Ultra 750W
Sony DDU1681S-0B DVD/CD Drive
LG GH24NSC0 DVD/CD Writer
Various power cable adapters
Waiting to be used:
Second BFG Tech GTX 260
3 x GTX 200 series water blocks (two thanks to arnemetis here on the forum and a third identical one found recently on eBay)
Still need to purchase:
Custom loop hardware (likely from FormulaMod)
Fans
Larger power supply for 3-way SLI
Motherboard that supports 3-way SLI
Sleeved power cables
Lighting?
Case
SLI bridge (either second ribbon, or possibly a purpose made three-way bridge)
More RAM
New Xeon or i7
More storage
Build Milestones:
I am going to be splitting the build up into stages due to cost and time availability.
Stage 0 - Air cooled
The state of the build as it's been outlined above.
Stage 1 - Initial custom loop
Target date - 1/1/2022
Parts to assemble a custom loop purchased and installed in the system.
Still 2-way SLI and in the same, original case.
Temporary mounting solutions likely.
Stage 2 - Cleaned up 2-way SLI
Target date - 3/17/2022
New case purchased or built that can accommodate the future planned ATX motherboard, 3 graphics cards and at least two large radiators (240 and 360).
Existing parts from previous stage transplanted into the new case with proper mounting solutions.
Stage 3 - Polished 2-way SLI
Target date - 5/31/2022
Finishing touches like sleeved cables (probably extensions), tasteful lighting, and possibly colored coolant and painted RAM covers.
Should be a "show-ready" build at this point.
Stage 4 - 3-way SLI
Target date - 8/1/2022
Acquire 3-way SLI motherboard (or possible fix the original) and power supply that can safely power the build under full load.
Swap the new parts into the build.
Stage 5 - Quality of life updates
Target date - 12/31/2022
Update to Xeon W3690 or i7-990X
Increase RAM to max capacity for the platform
Acquire SSD with larger capacity along with 1 or 2 additional HDDs.
Final Thoughts:
In all likeliness, the build will be done by the end of next year so I can spread out the cost. With all of this in mind, I am currently in the phase of hunting down water cooling gear. I found Formula Mod, but I'll also see what other sites there are as well as what used parts are floating around.
I'm also trying to determine which X58 boards supported PCIe 16x (or at least 8x) in 3 slots. The only way currently that I've found is to hunt down random forum posts. Maybe there's one with a list someone has already compiled.
The last big thing is the case. I particularly like the SilverStone TJ07, but the prices are a bit out of my range currently, so I'm looking for a period correct (or at least correct looking) case instead that can support 240 and 360 radiators with preferably one 5.25" bay for an optical drive. I might just look for a beat up case and do some mods to add radiator support.
If anyone has parts that are just collecting dust and think they could be used here, do let me know and I'd be happy to purchase them if I haven't found something already. Shout out again to arnemetis for selling me his two EK 280 series GPU blocks (here).
I will be taking pictures as the build goes on as well as post pictures of the initial system. I'm not with it currently, so it will probably be a while before they get posted.
If you've made it to the end, thanks for reading! I look forward to posting incremental updates as the build progresses.
Introduction:
As someone who only had enough money to start building computers around the time the AMD Radeon RX 400 series launched, I had missed the golden years of SLI. Regardless, I would gaze in awe at builds with multi-card setups and custom loops. Various JayzTwoCents builds come to mind. When a friend gifted me an X58 build from his grandfather, I knew what I had to do, so I bought a second graphics card for it. It had an i7-960, 6GB DDR3 in triple channel config, a Gigabyte ATX board, and a BFG Tech GTX 260. Even though it was slow by today's metrics, I had a blast messing with game settings trying to get a good balance of performance and visual quality as well as try to get SLI to function in otherwise unsupported games, and I was hooked on the old gaming rig bug.
Fast forward to today, my goal is to assemble a mostly period-correct rig (with exception to some water cooling components and cabling) that would have been one of the "best" at the time: i7 extreme edition, 3-way SLI, and a full custom loop being the main qualifiers. I also want to share the journey with the online community as it should be a fun project, and I would love some guidance in choosing some parts. I'm sure that there are people here who had systems in the early 2000's who could provide some great first-hand knowledge.
The Current State of the Build:
As of now, the computer is air cooled in an Apevia x-Jupiter-Jr case.
Parts list:
Intel i7-960
Cooler Master GeminII S
EVGA X58 SLI Micro
Corsair XMS3 3 x 2 GB DDR3-1333
PNY CS900 120 GB SSD
BFG Tech GTX 260
Gigabyte GTX 260
Apevia X-Jupiter-Jr G-Type ATX Mid Tower
Ultra 750W
Sony DDU1681S-0B DVD/CD Drive
LG GH24NSC0 DVD/CD Writer
Various power cable adapters
Waiting to be used:
Second BFG Tech GTX 260
3 x GTX 200 series water blocks (two thanks to arnemetis here on the forum and a third identical one found recently on eBay)
Still need to purchase:
Custom loop hardware (likely from FormulaMod)
Fans
Larger power supply for 3-way SLI
Motherboard that supports 3-way SLI
Sleeved power cables
Lighting?
Case
SLI bridge (either second ribbon, or possibly a purpose made three-way bridge)
More RAM
New Xeon or i7
More storage
Build Milestones:
I am going to be splitting the build up into stages due to cost and time availability.
Stage 0 - Air cooled
The state of the build as it's been outlined above.
Stage 1 - Initial custom loop
Target date - 1/1/2022
Parts to assemble a custom loop purchased and installed in the system.
Still 2-way SLI and in the same, original case.
Temporary mounting solutions likely.
Stage 2 - Cleaned up 2-way SLI
Target date - 3/17/2022
New case purchased or built that can accommodate the future planned ATX motherboard, 3 graphics cards and at least two large radiators (240 and 360).
Existing parts from previous stage transplanted into the new case with proper mounting solutions.
Stage 3 - Polished 2-way SLI
Target date - 5/31/2022
Finishing touches like sleeved cables (probably extensions), tasteful lighting, and possibly colored coolant and painted RAM covers.
Should be a "show-ready" build at this point.
Stage 4 - 3-way SLI
Target date - 8/1/2022
Acquire 3-way SLI motherboard (or possible fix the original) and power supply that can safely power the build under full load.
Swap the new parts into the build.
Stage 5 - Quality of life updates
Target date - 12/31/2022
Update to Xeon W3690 or i7-990X
Increase RAM to max capacity for the platform
Acquire SSD with larger capacity along with 1 or 2 additional HDDs.
Final Thoughts:
In all likeliness, the build will be done by the end of next year so I can spread out the cost. With all of this in mind, I am currently in the phase of hunting down water cooling gear. I found Formula Mod, but I'll also see what other sites there are as well as what used parts are floating around.
I'm also trying to determine which X58 boards supported PCIe 16x (or at least 8x) in 3 slots. The only way currently that I've found is to hunt down random forum posts. Maybe there's one with a list someone has already compiled.
The last big thing is the case. I particularly like the SilverStone TJ07, but the prices are a bit out of my range currently, so I'm looking for a period correct (or at least correct looking) case instead that can support 240 and 360 radiators with preferably one 5.25" bay for an optical drive. I might just look for a beat up case and do some mods to add radiator support.
If anyone has parts that are just collecting dust and think they could be used here, do let me know and I'd be happy to purchase them if I haven't found something already. Shout out again to arnemetis for selling me his two EK 280 series GPU blocks (here).
I will be taking pictures as the build goes on as well as post pictures of the initial system. I'm not with it currently, so it will probably be a while before they get posted.
If you've made it to the end, thanks for reading! I look forward to posting incremental updates as the build progresses.