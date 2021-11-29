My X58 Build Log

Kiriakos-GR said: ASUS memory QVL does not mention higher count than 3 Dim of 2GB its.

I did inspect several ones yesterday, as I was exploring XMP profiles of most DDR3 1600 but there was not any 4GB ones listed. Click to expand...

QVL is a joke. All it is is a record of what they tested at the time the MB was released. Very rarely (if ever) do they go back and update the QVL to reflect newer memory kits that have been released to the market.Clearly the X58 chipset isn't limited by only 2GB dimms so the QVL for that board is obsolete. By the end of the useful life of the motherboard, you likely won't be able to find the exact same memory available or the ICCs will have changed to something else (Corsair "versions" of the same model number).