Help Finding GTX 260 Water Blocks?

Hello,



I've been reaching out on various forums to hopefully get lucky.

I recently got some old X58 era hardware and I wanted to do a custom loop with it for fun. I have 2 BFG Tech GTX 260s and a Gigabyte GTX 260. The only problem is that I am having trouble finding water blocks for them online. I found only one so far for around $60 shipped with a 280 on eBay, but I'm looking for two more for SLI (I know it's basically dead, just mainly for looks). I was hoping someone may know a good resale site to look at, or if anyone has a block or card combo they would be willing to sell.



Thanks!