My wallpaper thread.

Nice work. Curious about what you used to create these. Unless I missed something, on your deviantart page you have "tools of the trade:MS Paint" so does that mean you only used Paint to make these?

I am wondering because I like to play around with both Gimp and photoshop, depending on if I am at work or home. It would be very generous of you, if you could share some of the layered files with us. I'd love to take some of these with your permission and modify them for the resolutions I want.



I love black wallpaper, as white or bright wallpapers and webpages are hard on my eyes. The black themes have made a huge difference for me. Black windows theme, black google chrome, black gmail, black websites (like [H]ardOCP ) and a handy script for changing websites colors makes my eyes very happy.

I make some of my own fractal wallpapers and photoshoped stuff for my eyefinity desktop. However, a little variety is great, and these would be very nice addition to my collection of dark wallpapers.