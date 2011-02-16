My wallpaper thread.

Some I made. mullet on DeviantArt

nvidia_4_by_mullet-d39maqd.jpg


amd_radeon_2_by_mullet-d39m5gx.jpg
 
Dude these are awesome! Thanks.

One request - can you take the "leather" background from the first Nvidia pic and put it with the AMD pic instead of the "water" effect?
 
Dammit! My bad bro, I meant the 2nd, 1st Nvidia wallpaper. LOL! Yeah, Im a moron.

The 2nd one was what I was after.

Awesome! Thanks!
 
Can I request a core i5 Apple one? There are a good amount of MacBook Pro users with i5's :D
 
Can I make a special request please ?

The same background as above but instead of the Apple logo, I would like to have the old logo of the Pentium D line. At the end of the year, I will replace my old workhorse for a quad-core. Just to make a tribute to a good product. Thanks !
 
Sorry I didn't get back to you, but you did almost exactly what I wanted. Props! Lovin' it!
 
Nice work. Curious about what you used to create these. Unless I missed something, on your deviantart page you have "tools of the trade:MS Paint" so does that mean you only used Paint to make these?
I am wondering because I like to play around with both Gimp and photoshop, depending on if I am at work or home. It would be very generous of you, if you could share some of the layered files with us. I'd love to take some of these with your permission and modify them for the resolutions I want.

I love black wallpaper, as white or bright wallpapers and webpages are hard on my eyes. The black themes have made a huge difference for me. Black windows theme, black google chrome, black gmail, black websites (like [H]ardOCP ) and a handy script for changing websites colors makes my eyes very happy.
I make some of my own fractal wallpapers and photoshoped stuff for my eyefinity desktop. However, a little variety is great, and these would be very nice addition to my collection of dark wallpapers.
 
Wow dude sick! Don't suppose I could twist your arm into doing something dark and sinister with the new AMD Fusion do ya?
 
CS2
 
Thanks for all the nice comments guys. I will look to see what the AMD fusion logo looks like and get back.
 
The Intel ROG AMD desktop is just perfect for my system. Just the right resolution too. :D Excellent work!
 
These are very nice!

Definitely going to use them instead of the normal solid black background I have now.
 
These are great! I'd really like the backgrounds sans logos at 2560x1600 if you happen to have they lying around =D especially the red amd/hex one =D
 
