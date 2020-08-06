My modem and router dated?

Westwood Arrakis
This is completely not my wheel house.
Been getting a bunch of lag in my games. In Call of Duty, the packet loss icon never goes away. I've dubbed around with a bunch of stuff, but still there.
Modem:
ARRIS CM820A Cable Modem DOCSIS 3.0 (Latest Version - 1 Step Activation)
Router:
NETGEAR N600 (8x4) WiFi DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Router (C3700) Certified for Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Spectrum & more
Got the PC plugged directly into the router. Wife is on Wifi. She does online streaming with about five or six others at a time. Would her being on the Wifi slow down my Ethernet?
Getting frustrating. =/
