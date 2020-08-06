My modem and router dated?

Westwood Arrakis

This is completely not my wheel house.

Been getting a bunch of lag in my games. In Call of Duty, the packet loss icon never goes away. I've dubbed around with a bunch of stuff, but still there.

Modem:
ARRIS CM820A Cable Modem DOCSIS 3.0 (Latest Version - 1 Step Activation)

Router:
NETGEAR N600 (8x4) WiFi DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Router (C3700) Certified for Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Spectrum & more

Got the PC plugged directly into the router. Wife is on Wifi. She does online streaming with about five or six others at a time. Would her being on the Wifi slow down my Ethernet?

421343214.png


Getting frustrating. =/
 
Supercharged_Z06

It's not your equipment. What cable service are you using and what speed are you paying for?

And yes, her being on Wifi is using your bandwidth - doesn't matter if it is getting sucked in via ethernet or wifi, both pipes are sucking that bandwith up from what is being fed out from your cable modem. Most decent net cable packages should easily be able to handle that load, but if you have bare bones internet (25 Mbps or less) than yes, you'll probably want more bandwidth to handle you gaming and her streaming with five or six others at a time. That many streams will easily eat into your gaming bandwidth needs if you are near bottom tier service.
 
Westwood Arrakis

Supercharged_Z06 said:
It's not your equipment. What cable service are you using and what speed are you paying for?
Spectrum

And man, I don't even know what speed. I haven't touched the account in several years. I'm digging through it now.

So it probably is her on the wifi then. I thought perhaps since I was on the cable I'd be fine. damn
 
Supercharged_Z06

You should be able to log into your Spectrum account and find out what service level you are paying for. They may even have some kind of upgrade deal for more bandwith. I'd say you'd be much better off with at least 60 Mbps or better service.
 
