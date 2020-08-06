My modem and router dated?

It's not your equipment. What cable service are you using and what speed are you paying for?



And yes, her being on Wifi is using your bandwidth - doesn't matter if it is getting sucked in via ethernet or wifi, both pipes are sucking that bandwith up from what is being fed out from your cable modem. Most decent net cable packages should easily be able to handle that load, but if you have bare bones internet (25 Mbps or less) than yes, you'll probably want more bandwidth to handle you gaming and her streaming with five or six others at a time. That many streams will easily eat into your gaming bandwidth needs if you are near bottom tier service.