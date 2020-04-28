Multiple platform racing wheel recommendations?

I'm in the market for a racing wheel.



Looking for something with 3 pedals and can do PC and XB1 at the very least.



I don't need next best thing to driving the real deal, but I'd at least like something worth the bells and whistles and reasonably close.



Primarily going to use this for Forza, Project Cars 2, Need for Speed games that have been collecting dust in my steam library and a truck driving sim that was gifted to me.



Any recommendations are welcome, and if any I should avoid, a heads up is appreciated as well. Thanks!