Multi-Function Printer that can do 11x17 i.e. A3? Engineering needs.

Did some looking around on amazon and other google areas. I do a lot of engineering CAD like schematics and such......so one of the requirements would be an 11x17 output.

The main reason is for my mobile devices like wife's iPad / iPhone .... airprint interfacing.

I like the idea of 50+ plus page scan feeding.

My main thoughts are to stick with COLOR laserjet......but not sure if that is still the right answer or not.

I know inkjets have come a long way, but is there an a better recommendation? I'm still running an HP laserjet 1200 which is the reason for the needed upgrade.

I tried a latronix airprint device, but that was a bust with the 1200.....so time to move forward.

I would "like" to stay within a budge of $500 to $900 ish??

Anyone have a recommendation that you've worked with that may meet these requirements?

I can be flexible.....but no way I'm spending $2K on one of the office giant versions.....just no room physically etc.

Thanks for any help in advance.

Chris

Heatware: kittmaster
 
Rats, up until the size restriction, I was going to try and recommend one of HPs massive Ledger Size (11x17) laser printers. AFAIK, Brother does Ledger Size, but only in InkJet form.
 
jeremyshaw said:
Rats, up until the size restriction, I was going to try and recommend one of HPs massive Ledger Size (11x17) laser printers. AFAIK, Brother does Ledger Size, but only in InkJet form.
Yeah, that is the part I'm struggling with, trying to print a schematic on 8.5x11 is hard to read vs an 11x17. The big office machines can do it.....but this is for my hobby/home use/wife thing....so she's not on board with a 3K machine....

It comes down to the question.....is an inkjet a good alternative to print this type of stuff? I know the inks are what get you in the end....but laserjets don't seem to clog up.....been a while.....not sure how good these things are these days...(yes I'm old....LOL)

Chris
 
