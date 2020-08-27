Multi-Function Printer that can do 11x17 i.e. A3? Engineering needs.

Did some looking around on amazon and other google areas. I do a lot of engineering CAD like schematics and such......so one of the requirements would be an 11x17 output.



The main reason is for my mobile devices like wife's iPad / iPhone .... airprint interfacing.



I like the idea of 50+ plus page scan feeding.



My main thoughts are to stick with COLOR laserjet......but not sure if that is still the right answer or not.



I know inkjets have come a long way, but is there an a better recommendation? I'm still running an HP laserjet 1200 which is the reason for the needed upgrade.



I tried a latronix airprint device, but that was a bust with the 1200.....so time to move forward.



I would "like" to stay within a budge of $500 to $900 ish??



Anyone have a recommendation that you've worked with that may meet these requirements?



I can be flexible.....but no way I'm spending $2K on one of the office giant versions.....just no room physically etc.



Thanks for any help in advance.



Chris



Heatware: kittmaster