Mullvad VPN raided by law enforcement

Rougly a week ago Mullvad VPN was raided by National Operations Department (NOA) of the Swedish Police that showed up with 2 warrants and intended to seize computers with customer data. But ended up leaving with nothing after lawyers stepped in and pointed out that the company maintains a strict no-logging policy on customer data. Also it looks like they were pressured by Germany and Interpol to make the raid.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/mullvad-vpn-hit-with-search-warrant-in-attempted-police-raid
https://mullvad.net/en/blog/2023/4/...search-warrant-customer-data-not-compromised/
