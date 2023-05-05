Mullvad VPN raided by law enforcement

Rougly a week ago Mullvad VPN was raided by National Operations Department (NOA) of the Swedish Police that showed up with 2 warrants and intended to seize computers with customer data. But ended up leaving with nothing after lawyers stepped in and pointed out that the company maintains a strict no-logging policy on customer data. Also it looks like they were pressured by Germany and Interpol to make the raid.

https://www.pcmag.com/news/mullvad-vpn-hit-with-search-warrant-in-attempted-police-raid
https://mullvad.net/en/blog/2023/4/...search-warrant-customer-data-not-compromised/
 
The way I see it, it's a lot like a Swiss bank account from a few decades ago. Back then, if a law enforcement agency tried to go there to demand access to their records, you'd have some heavily armed guards pointing submachine guns at you and telling you to get lost.

It was probably about 25-30 years ago (my best guess) that they changed their policies to cooperate with law enforcement investigations, and also to report suspicious accounts to the authorities.

No doubt, a lot of criminals back then used Swiss bank accounts, just like a lot of criminals use VPN's to hide their tracks. I suspect that VPN providers are going to eventually cave in, and allow such access in the long run.
 
Been using Mullvad ever since they advertised/sponsored this site for a month or so. Granted speeds max out for me at about 100MB/s so I dont use it unless I'm doing super nefarious things, like watching videos that arent available in my region

I also like how Swedish law states that if they cant get what they want, because it doesnt exist, they cant take everything in the hope that they find something else
:D
 
Been using Mullvad ever since they advertised/sponsored this site for a month or so. Granted speeds max out for me at about 100MB/s so I dont use it unless I'm doing super nefarious things :D
is that what speed your internet connection is from your ISP or only when using vpn? because i've always heard mullvad highly recommended for their security/privacy policies, figured they'd have descent speed too?
 
