Mullvad VPN raided by law enforcement

The way I see it, it's a lot like a Swiss bank account from a few decades ago. Back then, if a law enforcement agency tried to go there to demand access to their records, you'd have some heavily armed guards pointing submachine guns at you and telling you to get lost.



It was probably about 25-30 years ago (my best guess) that they changed their policies to cooperate with law enforcement investigations, and also to report suspicious accounts to the authorities.



No doubt, a lot of criminals back then used Swiss bank accounts, just like a lot of criminals use VPN's to hide their tracks. I suspect that VPN providers are going to eventually cave in, and allow such access in the long run.