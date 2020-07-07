erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,544
Sad, wonder how he fell
"MSI President and CEO Sheng-Chang Chiang has died, he was 56. The Taiwanese press reports that he died from falling from a building, causing head injury, although the circumstances behind the fall are unknown and subject of a Police investigation. Sheng-Chang Chiang took over MSI as recently as January 2019, and is regarded in the industry as the man who scripted the company's turnaround in the desktop computing product segments, as head of the Desktop Computing business at MSI, under the Gaming brand of motherboards and graphics cards. Our most sincere respects and condolences go out to the family of Sheng-Chang Chiang and MSI. "
https://www.techpowerup.com/269513/msi-president-and-ceo-sheng-chang-chiang-has-died
"MSI President and CEO Sheng-Chang Chiang has died, he was 56. The Taiwanese press reports that he died from falling from a building, causing head injury, although the circumstances behind the fall are unknown and subject of a Police investigation. Sheng-Chang Chiang took over MSI as recently as January 2019, and is regarded in the industry as the man who scripted the company's turnaround in the desktop computing product segments, as head of the Desktop Computing business at MSI, under the Gaming brand of motherboards and graphics cards. Our most sincere respects and condolences go out to the family of Sheng-Chang Chiang and MSI. "
https://www.techpowerup.com/269513/msi-president-and-ceo-sheng-chang-chiang-has-died